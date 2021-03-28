The Laramie High boys soccer team proved early and often it has plenty of offensive firepower to create shots.
The Plainsmen defense also is stout in limiting opponent’s to few shots at their net.
The end results from the first two games of the season, and at home, were a 2-1 loss to Sheridan Friday, and a bounce-back 3-2 win in overtime against Campbell County on Saturday.
The Sheridan game on Friday was quickly moved into the University of Wyoming Indoor Practice Facility after a snow shower blanketed the field at Deti Stadium in slippery white. The game against Campbell County was outside in better conditions, though chilly, at Deti Stadium.
The winning goal against the Camels on Saturday was in the first 10-minute overtime period. It was started with a corner kick from senior Kelton Spiegelberg to the top of the 6-yard box that found junior Cameron Hoberg for the header into the net.
The Camels converted an early penalty kick in the sixth minute for a 1-0 lead. The Plainsmen countered in the 23rd minute when freshman Karson Busch sent a crossing pass that was mishandled by the Campbell County keeper and Spiegelberg was in the right spot to knock it in goal.
The LHS lead didn’t last long when the Camels went back on top 3 minutes later with a goal from junior Ever Leyva for a 2-1 lead at halftime.
After several scoring chances in the second half, the Plainsmen scored the equalizer late in regulation when “Busch beat his defender down the right side and served a ball far post for a one-time finish from junior Christian Smith,” LHS coach Anne Moore said.
Laramie outshot Campbell County 22-8 and 12-5 on goal. Laramie junior keeper Talon Luckie made three saves in the win.
It was a similarly lopsided shots differential on Friday against Sheridan with the Plainsmen firing off 16 shots with 12 on goal. But the Plainsmen had one score to show for it, and the Broncs scored on both their shot attempts.
The Broncs’ first goal was around the 25th minute when the ball “was misplayed at the top of the 18-yard box and Sheridan sophomore Colson Coon knocked it past Luckie,” Moore said.
The Plainsmen tied the game soon after when Hoberg started the attack about 30 yards out and the ball “deflected off a defender and LHS junior Jackson Sweckard ran it down, beat his man down the right side and shot the ball past Sheridan junior keeper Chris Larson.
Coon scored his second goal with a shot to the far post late in the second, and it later turned out to be the game-winning goal for Sheridan in the 2-1 contest.
“I was pleased with how our team played and with the offensive opportunities we generated,” Moore said. “We just need to do a better job putting the ball in the back of the net.”
OTHER LHS NOTES
The Lady Plainsmen soccer team opened their season on the road and came back to Laramie without a loss.
The LHS girls battled to a 0-0 draw after regulation and overtime at Sheridan on Friday. Saturday’s game at Campbell County in Gillette also went to extra minutes with Laramie winning 1-0 in overtime.
The winning goal for the Lady Plainsmen was from sophomore Allison Beeston with the assist going to freshman Mercedes Garcia. More information from the girls soccer games was not available before press time on Saturday.
The LHS track and field teams made quick adjustments to their schedules after a meet in Cheyenne was canceled because of the still snowy and wet conditions at Cheyenne Central.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen instead traveled Saturday to the Sidney Invitational in Nebraska. A story and results will be published in Wednesday’s sports section of the Laramie Boomerang.