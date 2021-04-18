The Laramie High boys soccer team went on the road for the first time this season and came back with a split.
The Plainsmen (3-3 overall and in the East Conference) first beat Campbell County 2-1 on Friday before losing by the same score to Sheridan on Saturday.
Against Campbell County (3-5, 3-1-0-3), Laramie’s first goal was from senior forward Kelton Spiegelberg with the assist to sophomore forward Gavin Baker on a crossing pass into the box. The Plainsmen then took a 2-0 first half lead when senior midfielder/forward Isaac Schmidt fired a goal from 30 yards out and the assist going to junior Christian Smith.
Five yellow cards were issued to Laramie — two on junior midfielder Cameron Hoberg — which added up to a red card and he had to sit out Saturday’s game at Sheridan.
Laramie had 12 shots on goal compared to four for Campbell County.
“We dominated most of the play and hit the post two other times,” LHS coach Anne Moore said. “We did a really nice job of possessing the ball, moving it quickly, getting it out wide and bringing it back inside to create more goal-scoring opportunities and were much more organized defensively.”
Campbell County added a late goal in the final couple of minutes of the game.
Against Sheridan (8-2, 7-1), the Plainsmen goal came from senior defender David Tangeman with a header on a corner kick sent in from Spiegelberg.
Sheridan was No. 4 and Laramie No. 5 in the first WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Poll released earlier in the week.