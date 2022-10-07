LARAMIE — There’s wins, big wins and much-needed wins.
But when the Laramie High football team defeated Kelly Walsh 14-7 last Friday, the Plainsmen took notching a victory at home for the first time since 2020 to another level — and during a homecoming game at Deti Stadium.
“It was a step, and a step in the right direction,” second-year LHS coach Paul Ronga said. “Our program right now is really about taking steps, and we are looking to get better. Mostly notably, it was being home and winning a home game for the first time in two years.
“We had come so close earlier in the season against Campbell County, and it kind of set us back because we knew what we were up against with a gauntlet of schedule with back-to-back-to-back games against three of the best schools in the league.
“It wasn’t easy to maintain a leverage of keeping the players afloat and active when were 0-5 and trying to maintain heading into the second half of the season. Hat’s off to everyone for accomplishing that goal.”
The Plainsmen’s game against Campbell County was a 21-20 loss that came down to the final minutes during the second home game of the season.
This time against Kelly Walsh, and behind a stout defense and quality special teams play, the Plainsmen’s air attack provided plenty of big plays to outlast the Trojans.
Most of the offensive production came from the pass-and-catch duo of junior quarterback Ben Malone and senior receiver Mason Branch.
The pair hooked up for the two first half touchdowns. The first was 29 yards when Branch, at 6-foot-3, high-pointed the ball in the end zone. The second was a 74-yarder when Malone hit Branch in stride down the sideline. In addition to the two touchdowns, Branch finished with five catches for 149 yards; Malone was 11 of 20 for 251 yards with an interception.
“It’s maybe one of the weirdest odysseys in sports,” Ronga said. “In (American Legion) baseball, you have Mason Branch pitching and throwing to his catcher Ben Malone. In football, you have Ben Malone, the quarterback, throwing to his receiver in Mason Branch. There’s a great relationship there, and it’s my responsibility to capitalize and maximize that great relationship between those two and get the best we can out of it.”
Junior Porter Trabing also chipped in four catches for 75 yards, including a long of 50. The Plainsmen ran for a net 20 yards, but none of the 29 rushing attempts were bigger than a 22-yarder by junior Sam Keith for a first down to the Kelly Walsh 28 late in the game to help seal the win.
Defensively, the Plainsmen (1-5) held the Trojans to just 174 yards with 100 of those on the ground. Laramie began the second half with a fumble recovery by senior Abraham Bangoura in Kelly Walsh (1-5) territory. Then late in the fourth quarter junior Dakota Ledford delivered a big hit for a 1-yard gain on fourth-and-2 for a turnover on downs.
Throughout the contest, the LHS special teams also chipped in with five special teams returns for 91 yards, including a 32-yard punt return by senior Adrien Calderon for a season long.
“A lot of what happened during that game is that (our community) was there and supporting us,” Ronga said. “They were in our corner and propelling us to make it through the fourth quarter to maintain that leverage of a lead. A lot of that was because of being at home and having that home crowd.”
The Plainsmen next travel to Gillette to take on Thunder Basin (3-3) at 6 p.m. today.
“It was so critical to get that win and we have that now,” Ronga said. “With Thunder Basin, it is crystal clear to everyone else they are a powerhouse in that they do everything well — on offense and I think their defense us underrated because they are smart and have great athletes. To me they can rival and challenge Cheyenne East and Sheridan for the No. 1 spot in getting to the title game.”