The importance of the next two Class 4A football road games for Laramie High became the main message from first-year coach Paul Ronga and his staff since last Friday night.
The top eight teams qualify for the playoff quarterfinals in the 10-team classification, and the Plainsmen can still control their own destiny to extend the season with wins. The first pivotal game is at 6 tonight at Cheyenne South. Laramie and South are in the same boat at 0-7 so far this season. Cheyenne Central, Laramie’s opponent on Oct. 22 for the final regular-season game, is one spot ahead of Laramie and South at 1-6.
Ronga said these games have been on the Plainsmen’s radar, are described as early playoff games and the Bison have their collective focus this week.
“I really respect our player’s efforts and their ability to maintain the consistency of embracing the mission and the message and seeing it through,” Ronga said. “Whether it’s the first week of August or the last week of October, we’ve maintained that.
“One of the things we take pride of in this program is being there to the end. It’s not easy being 0-7 and it’s not easy losing the games by the scores we’ve lost by. It’s also not easy losing all of your home games. It’s tough for a program to go through and our mission is to stay ahead of the curve and stay above. These next two weeks are a new season and we are coaching it that way.”
Offensively, Laramie averages 220 yards per game for ninth in 4A with South coming in at 151 yards per contest. The main difference is passing with the Plainsmen in fifth at 163 and South 10th at 58.
Laramie sophomore quarterback Ben Malone has led the Plainsmen for most of the season by completing 60.4% of his passes (93 of 154) and averaging 146.3 yards through the air to go with seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Malone’s top receiving targets have been senior Jackson Devine and junior Adrien Calderon. Devine is third in 4A at 62.1 yards and first in receptions with 50. Calderon is eighth at 46.3 with 23 catches.
The Bison’s strength on offense mostly comes from senior running back Braedan Hughes, who leads the team in rushing (42.9) and is second in receiving (15.7).
“I am very respectful of Cheyenne South, their coaches, staff and program and the things they’ve done I’ve seen on film,” Ronga said. “They are a formidable opponent and our hands will be full. They run the ball very well and have a really good player in No. 5 (Hughes). Defensively, they are very active with No. 5, as well. They do pose multiple issues for us — with some of the problems we’ve had this year, they fit right in line to give us more of those problems.”
STANDOUT SPORTSMANSHIP
Calderon was recognized earlier this season in a letter from Wyoming High School Activities Association Commissioner Ron Laird to LHS principal Jeff Lewis.
The letter on Aug. 31 stated that Calderon received a WHSAA Good Sportsmanship Award “for his exemplary conduct and good sportsmanship shown during the Sheridan vs. Laramie football game (Aug. 27).
The letter was the result of the game officials’ recommendation in a report, along with Sheridan junior Chance Larson.
“Both these players exhibited excellent sportsmanship during a very physical contest,” the report stated. “They led their teams well and were excellent examples of stellar sportsmanship.”
Ronga added: “Programs have success from strong backing and involvement from the parents and community. Adrien is at the top of that list and he also has great athletic skills. I immediately noticed his skills and Adrien was immediately on my radar as a starter and he’s been there since day one.”