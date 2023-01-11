Laramie High logo

The Laramie High boys swimming and diving team continued its winning ways on the road last weekend by picking up a pair of dual wins in Gillette and dominating the Sheridan Invitational.

The Plainsmen, winners of the last five Class 4A state championships, first traveled the Campbell County Aquatic Center in Gillette on Friday to compete in a three-way dual.


