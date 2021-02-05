The three-time defending state champion Laramie High boys swimming and diving team enters the postseason with an undefeated dual record.
But it wasn’t always by riding a smooth current with two close duals against Kelly Walsh and a tie at 93 against Cheyenne Central on Jan. 19.
The Plainsmen finished this season at 21-0-1 by picking up six more wins to add to the total. Much like the girls’ fall season, more duals were on the schedule rather than large invitational format meets because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Laramie will also host a smaller conference meet with Class 4A regional meets around Wyoming separated among eight venues. Meets in Cheyenne, Gillette and Laramie will be two days and a meet in Rock Springs will be one day.
The Plainsmen will host Kelly Walsh and Natrona County, starting at 3 p.m. today for the preliminary heats. The finals will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The Plainsmen beat Sheridan (128-55), Rock Springs (134-46) and Green River (102-54) to open last weekend on Jan. 29 at home at the LHS Natatorium.
“We had a very challenging meet against Green River,” LHS coach Tom Hudson said. “Sheridan and Rock Springs also brought some good competition.”
LHS then beat Thunder Basin (135-42), Campbell County (144-20) and Kelly Walsh (94-92). The Plainsmen also clipped the Trojans 95-91 a couple of weeks ago at a meet in Gillette.
“It was a really exciting triple dual meet,” Hudson said. “We ended up nipping Kelly Walsh — it was super close, just like every time we swim against them and lots of good racing.”
Although Kelly Walsh won all three relays, Laramie won the dual with a combination of overall team depth and winning four individual events.
Plainsman Ronan Robinson earned the win in 1-meter springboard diving with 244.55 points. Mace Spiker Miller won the 100-yard butterfly in 54.10 seconds. Collin Fontana won the 500 freestyle in 5:13.23. Josh Liu won the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.52.
Alpine skiing
The normal high school alpine skiing schedule most years has the Cody Invitational shredding the trails at Red Lodge Mountain just across the northern border in Montana.
But because of a rare instance of a lack of snow this time of year, the giant slalom and slalom racing was moved last weekend to Hogadon Basin Ski Area on Casper Mountain.
The Plainsmen finished third with 47 combined points and the Lady Plainsmen were fourth at 30 for the two days.
Ashton Ford led the Plainsmen when he finished sixth in both the giant slalom (1:24.93) and slalom (1:42.02). The times are combined after two runs in both disciplines.
The Lady Plainsmen were led by Isabelle Spivey in the giant slalom (10th, 1:33.67) and McCrea Doyle in the slalom (1:56.79).
The alpine skiers have this weekend off from racing. The Nordic skiers are at the Lander Invitational today and Saturday competing at the Beaver Creek Nordic Ski Area.
Wrestling
The Plainsmen wrestlers (12-11 overall) were scheduled for an road dual Thursday night at Hanna-Elk Mountain. But inclement weather and closed roads canceled the trip.
LHS is scheduled to wrestle against Sheridan and Worland on Saturday at Cheyenne South.
Shrine Bowl
Three Laramie High senior brothers — Michael, Micah and Matthew Maiava — were invited to play in the 48th Annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl.
The announcement was made Thursday by Shrine Bowl Executive Director Frank Selby in a statement listing the rosters for the South and North Teams. The Maiava brothers, who played on the offensive and defensive lines, will play for the South team, which features players from all classes.
The rosters were selected by the respective head coaches and their staffs. Brent Walk (Mountain View) is coaching the South team; Matt McFadden (Cody) the North team.
The Shrine Bowl will be June 12 at Dick Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.