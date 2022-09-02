LARAMIE — All wins anywhere are good. But a victory at home is always a little more special.
The Laramie High football team is striving to take the next step of halting a losing streak on its familiar field turf at Deti Stadium when Campbell County comes to the Gem City. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. today.
Second-year Plainsmen coach Paul Ronga conveyed an added importance that all games, even early in the season, are influential when it comes to advancing to the postseason and seeding.
Ater last week’s season-opening 40-0 home loss to Natrona County, Ronga started looking forward to the importance of the next game against the Camels.
“It’s two-fold. The first is the fact that it’s a home game,” Ronga said. “We are trying to reverse the tide at home and come out on top after multiple losses at home from last season and carrying over to this season. The second component is that already there are playoff implications on the table. If we want to get to the next level and accomplish our goal of making the playoffs this year, it starts with this game.”
The Plainsmen last won at home during the 2020 season, when the two wins on the season were in Laramie; against Campbell County 35-22 and Cheyenne South 55-2.
This season started with record-setting attendance since the new Deti Stadium opened in 2016.
“We are extremely pleased and proud we set an attendance record for Deti Stadium,” Ronga said. “We hope to see that support continue. We are very appreciative for that.”
The Plainsmen will look to bounce back from the Natrona loss when the Mustangs pulled away from a 14-0 halftime lead. With poor field position being an issue throughout the game, LHS couldn’t sustain a consistent offense outside of one long drive. The Mustangs shut down the run and pressured starting junior quarterback Ben Malone all night. The Plainsmen rushed minus-2 total yards, and Malone was 6-of-13 for 52 yards with a long of 25 to senior receiver Adrien Calderon. On the bright side, Malone had no interceptions as the Plainsmen also took care of the ball with no fumbles resulting in a turnover.
“We are in good spirits,” Ronga said. “It’s never easy to recover after a loss — it stings and takes some time and it kind of stays with you, as well. To recover from something like that, all hands need to be on deck — the coaches and players need to move forward and sometimes that’s not easy. … It’s difficult to move away from a loss and look forward. It’s something we are trying to get better with because it is the only way to move forward.”
The Plainsmen came out of the game mostly healthy, with the exception of one lineman lost for the season because of an apparent leg injury.
“We are actually still healthy and pretty much with a full roster outside of losing one player in senior Antonio Cortez, who was a starting offensive lineman and a sub on the defensive line,” Ronga said.
The opponent
Campbell County will make a second trip to southeast Wyoming in as many weeks after its season-opening 47-28 loss at Cheyenne East last week.
The Camels did their best to keep up with the T-Birds with 337 yards of total offense, mostly from the passing game. Sophomore quarterback Mason Drube had a Class 4A best 296 yards passing while going 22-of-34 with three touchdowns and an interception. A 68-yard completion was also the longest passing play in all of 4A last week.
“(Campbell County) is a formidable opponent who got the better of us last year,” Ronga said. “They also understand the implications of this game and are playing their second consecutive road game. We expect them to come full force and full tilt and offer a challenge for us, most notably with their size and strength.”
The Plainsmen also met the Camels for the second game of last season with Campbell County defending its home field 48-3.