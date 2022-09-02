Plainsmen helmet-logo
Julia Hisler

LARAMIE — All wins anywhere are good. But a victory at home is always a little more special.

The Laramie High football team is striving to take the next step of halting a losing streak on its familiar field turf at Deti Stadium when Campbell County comes to the Gem City. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. today.

