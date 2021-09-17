The Laramie High football team has had a rough start to the Class 4A season, and it won’t get easier at 6 tonight when it hosts Cheyenne East, the defending state champions.
But the Plainsmen may have found some new weapons while adjusting its style of play in favor of the strengths of new personnel during a 45-0 home loss to Natrona County last Friday. LHS will look to keep building on that against the Thunderbirds at Deti Stadium.
Laramie’s struggles are mostly because of a rare early-season depleted roster because of a variety of reasons including multiple injuries, and some illnesses and COVID contact tracing protocols. LHS entered last week’s game with 22 active players and 16 who were inactive from the varsity roster.
A key player likely lost for the season because of an injury suffered two weeks ago against Campbell County was senior quarterback Ethan Jenkins.
Enter sophomore Ben Malone as the signal caller. Although he had three interceptions, he went 16-for-29 for 196 yards in passing and managed the offense for several of the season’s more sustained drives. He also accounted for 42 yards on 14 carries on the ground. The Plainsmen (0-3) averaged 60 yards passing and 98.5 yards of total yards after the first two losses against Sheridan (57-0) and Campbell County (48-3).
“That’s about will,” LHS coach Paul Ronga said after the game during the KOWB 1290 AM postgame show. “I come every day and bring ‘will’ to the table. We start practice with a sense of will and we end practice on will. We build ourselves to anything we need to do whether we are down one guy or 10 guys.
“… I don’t think the score (against Natrona) was really reflective of what the game was. I’ve always had an eye for talent, and I saw something in Ben weeks ago,” Ronga continued. “As much as I love Ethan Jenkins and I am so sorry for what happened to him, and it’s a shame; but thinking about Ben filling in, I thought we may have something different and give us a little bit of an edge, which was a great thing coming out of the game.”
Malone’s top two targets through the air were receivers Jackson Devine and Adrien Calderon. Devine, a senior, had 10 catches for 82 yards to go with his seven rushes for 28 yards. Calderon, a junior, had three catches for 89 yards.
The Plainsmen defense has been led by the safety duo of senior Quail Perkins and junior Mason Branch. Perkins leads the team with 33 defensive points after 19 tackles (nine assisted, six solo) and four tackles for loss. Branch is second with 21 points with nine tackles (four assisted, five solo), and interception and a pass breakup.
ABOUT CHEYENNE EASTThe T-Birds (2-1) have been involved in close games so far in a 39-34 loss to Thunder Basin to open the season and wins against Natrona (14-13) and Campbell County (27-21).
East’s offense is led by the trio of senior quarterback Gavin Goff, senior running back Cade Pugh and junior receiver Garet Schlabs. They are first, second and third on the team in rushing with Goff leading with 177 total yards (59 yards per game), followed by Pugh’s 156 (52) and Schlabs 68 (22.7).
Goff averages 220.3 yards passing per game with 661 yards while going 54-for-80 with five touchdowns and six interceptions. Schlabs is the leading receiver with 325 yards (108.3 ypg) on 25 catches and three touchdowns.