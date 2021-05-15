Laramie High boys soccer took on the one of the top teams in the state Friday at the Class 4A East Regional Championships in Gillette.
The No. 4 seeded Plainsmen (8-6 overall) gave Thunder Basin (15-0) all it wanted and then some as the LHS boys lost 1-0 against a team that had a first-round bye during Thursday’s elimination round. More information from Friday’s game was not available before press time for the Laramie Boomerang.
LHS will now play No. 6 Cheyenne East at noon today in third-place game, which will also decide the seeding for next week’s state tournament in Cheyenne. East (3-11) advanced after a first-round 2-1 upset of No. 3 Cheyenne Central (7-6).
During the Plainsmen’s 3-0 win against No. 5 Campbell County (3-12) on Thursday, senior center forward Kelton Spiegelberg recorded a hat trick with all his goals in the second half.
“Campbell County played well the first half putting a lot of pressure on our players,” LHS coach Anne Moore said in an email. “The second half, we adjusted and moved the ball quicker allowing our attacking players to get in behind their defensive line. Kelton had a great game (Thursday), recording his second hat trick of the season.”
Moore said a lightning delay began just as the teams were having lineup announcements and lasted for about an hour. Laramie outshot Campbell County 20-6.
The following are Moore’s description of the goals:
— Senior defender David Tangeman recorded an assist with a goal kick that Spiegelberg ran on to and beat the goalkeeper with a low shot to right corner of the goal.
— Five minutes later, junior center midfielder Cameron Hoberg hit a shot from 20 yards out that Campbell County junior goalkeeper Brady Tompkins mishandled and Spiegelberg one-touched the rebound into the net.
— Junior midfielder/forward Christian Smith split the Campbell County defenders at midfield and Spiegelberg ran on to the ball again, beating the keeper over the top.