LARAMIE — The season started with a fairly young team and a new leader for Laramie High boys basketball.
As the schedule played out for coach Drew Evans, his staff and players, the Plainsmen grew closer and found a chemistry to become the first Laramie squad to play in the state tournament since 2016.
“We have a fairly young team, and some of our seniors may not have as much experience as other seniors would have,” Evans said. “But we found a way to get some gritty wins in the beginning of the year. Then in conference, the 4A East is just a battle — every team is really good and we played a lot of really close games. We were just trying to find a way to play our best basketball down the stretch, and we were able to come away with a win when it mattered.
“Anytime you are practicing at this time of the season when spring sports are starting is always good. Practices are going well and this is an exciting time.”
The Plainsmen (13-13 overall) will represent the East No. 3 seed and begin the Wyoming Class 4A Boys Basketball Championships at 7:30 p.m. today against West No. 2 Riverton (19-5) at Natrona County High in Casper.
Laramie qualified for the state tourney after going 3-1 in the East regional tournament last weekend also in Casper. LHS beat Sheridan 55-41, lost to eventual regional champion Cheyenne East 56-41 and then beat Cheyenne Central 47-44 to punch a ticket to state.
“It was special and the locker room was pretty fun,” sophomore Neil Summers said. “There was a lot of screaming, jumping and everyone was really excited to be a part of state.”
The Plainsmen then secured the third seed with a 61-58 win against Campbell County in their second game on Saturday.
“Laramie hasn’t had too much success against Central in the past and it was a really tough game,” Evans said. “They are a well-coached team and we found a way to grit it out. Then at that point, everyone was loose and we wanted to keep the momentum going with another ‘W’.
“I feel like we’ve found our identity and stepped things up on the defensive end. This is definitely some of our best basketball and this is a good time to be playing it.”
Summers leads LHS and all of 4A on the boards with 11.3 rebounds per game to go with his 12.7 points per contest.
Also averaging in double-figure points is sophomore Max Alexander (10.9) and junior Levi Brown (10.2). Chipping in for a balanced offense is junior Karson Busch (7.8) and sophomores Gabe Sanchez (6.9) and Jaden Smith (5.4).
“We’re a pretty young team with quite a bit of sophomores, some seniors and not much in between,” Summers said. “Throughout the season we really got closer together and we’re playing better as a team.
“Just being around each other for that long. It’s tough to not like the people you are around when you are with each other that much. We are all pretty close.”
As a team, Laramie is third in 4A on offense with 60.7 points per game and 13th on defense, giving up 58.7. But the Plainsmen are second in rebounding with an average of 33.9.
“Offensively, we like to space the floor and get good possessions, possessions that come from the paint as much as we can and take care of the ball,” Evans said. “Defensively, we like to pressure a bit and the biggest thing is trying to limit our opponents to one shot and try to play the possession game.”
Riverton is fourth on offense with 59.7 points per game, led by 4A leader junior Parker Paxton, who averages 18.2 per contest. Junior Darrick DeVries adds 13.8 points. Defensively, the Wolverines are fourth holding opponents to 50.2 and 12th in rebounds with 25.1.
The two teams met early in the season at the Bob Strannigan Memorial Classic hosted by Riverton. The Wolverines won 74-50.
“Riverton is extremely well-coached and have some really good players in Parker Paxton and Darrick DeVries,” Evans said. “They are going to shoot the ball, defend and rebound. We will have our hands full.”