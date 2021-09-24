The plummeting, downward trend of losing players from the Laramie High football team has subsided in the past couple of weeks.
But not having enough experienced depth will be a season-long issue. Two weeks ago before the third game of the season Sept. 10 against Natrona County, the Plainsmen had 22 active players. The number of available players has increased to 24, but considering LHS’ 37-man roster, it still leaves 13 players inactive heading into the season’s fifth game.
“That is not a very healthy and productive number to play and try to compete in (Class) 4A,” said LHS coach Paul Ronga. “The hardest part of the attrition is on the lines. We are very thin and playing sophomore linemen and it’s hard on them without the experience and techniques. It’s frustrating going into a game knowing you are up against this wall.”
The Plainsmen (0-4) travel today to Casper to take on Kelly Walsh (2-2) at 6 p.m. at Harry Geldien Stadium.
LHS is led offensively by sophomore Ben Malone, who has stepped in at quarterback to complete 60.8% of his passes (31 of 51) for 71.5 yards per game, but he has five interceptions.
“I’m very pleased with Ben Malone as a sophomore,” Ronga said. “He has the natural instincts of a football player and does everything we ask him to do. He is a shinning silver lining part of this season, discovering him and knowing we have him for two years.
“He reminds me a little bit of a Brett Favre. He will throw the ball, scramble, run and is fearless. He will evade the incoming rush and I think his requisite comes from being a catcher in baseball. He is tough as nails. What we are trying to do is get him established and comfortable with what he is doing versus where he was weeks ago.”
Senior safety Quail Perkins leads the Plainsmen defense at 42 points with his 23 tackles (5.8 per game), including five tackles for loss.
“He’s active and we try to make (Quail) active and physical by sending him a lot on blitzes to use his athletic ability and speed, and he has some success in doing that,” Ronga said.
LHS averages 150 yards of offense for ninth in 4A — 50 rushing (10th) and 100 passing (eighth). On defense, the Plainsmen give up 405 yards per game (ninth) — 255 rushing (ninth) and 150 passing (sixth).
“Emphasis on stats in 4A is very heavy and are taken very seriously,” Ronga said. “When I look at our stats, I know we are better than this, can do better than this and want to see it manifest in the numbers. But that comes with consistency, and as I mentioned before, we’ve played with 12 different offensive linemen. You just can’t run an offense with such a revolving door of linemen.”
FOCUSING ON KELLY WALSH
The Trojans rely on a rushing attack by committee led by Cameron Burkett’s 65.8 yards per game (263 total on 44 carries).
After that, there are five players with more than 50 yards total so far after four games. Kelly Walsh averages a 4A fourth-best 183 yards per game on the ground to go with 87 yards passing.
“They will do something that I haven’t seen in a long time offensively with wing backs and running an option and pitch,” Ronga said. “Sometimes they will have three or four running backs in the backfield and have one of the top-flight running backs in the league.
“Defensively, they will line up all over the place with no rhyme or reason and have true swingman front — sometimes disguise a four- or five-man front. It keeps their opponents on their heels.”
Kelly Walsh gives up 330 yards a game — 209 rushing and 121 passing.