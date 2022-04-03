LARAMIE — Laramie High sophomore Karson Busch scored a game-winning goal with 1 minute, 30 seconds left to lift the Plainsmen to a 3-2 road win against Thunder Basin Friday night in Gillette.
The goal was helped set up when senior Landon Whisenant blocked an attempt by Thunder Basin to clear the ball, and Busch ran toward it for the score on a shot toward the far post.
The Class 4A third-ranked Plainsmen improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the East Conference. The Bolts (2-3 overall, 2-2 East) rebounded on Saturday to beat Cheyenne South 3-2.
Whisenant opened the scoring with a goal in the 10th minute after an assist on a diagonal pass to the right side of the field from senior Christian Smith. Whisenant beat his defender to create space for a low, hard shot past Thunder Basin goalkeeper Carl Gray.
Laramie increased its lead in the 24th minute on a wild penalty kick according to an email from LHS coach Anne Moore. Freshman Paulo Mellizo was fouled in the box for the penalty kick chance. Senior Cameron Hoberg’s shot was initially saved by Gray, but the rebound went directly to freshman Sammy Heaney, who slotted the ball back to Hoberg for the finish.
The Bolts made it a one-goal game in the 34th minute when Caleb Howell capitalized after a Laramie defensive miscue for a 2-1 Plainsmen lead before the halftime break.
Moore said the second half was end-to-end play from both teams, and Howell notched the 2-2 equalizer with 20 minutes left in the match. Howell shot the ball just outside the 18-yard box past Laramie keeper Sage Ahern.
The Plainsmen outshot the Bolts 18-9 in the match.
Laramie is next scheduled to play at Cheyenne South at 6 p.m. Thursday after that contest was rescheduled twice. The Lady Plainsmen will also host Cheyenne South at the same time at Deti Stadium.