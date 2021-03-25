The unmistakable sounds of softballs popping into gloves reverberated with sharp echoes throughout both gyms during a typical practice Laramie High.
The mountainous piles of snow outside didn’t come close to dampening the spirits as the first ever LHS softball team prepared for the inaugural season.
“It’s absolutely amazing,” LHS senior Sarah Martin said. “We’ve been fighting for this opportunity for such a long time. I know it is only one year I get to play, but it is more than nothing.
“… It was really cool to pull (about 30) girls together and have an actual team at the high school level. I was excited ever since we heard the news we will have a high school team, and the whole week leading up to (the first practice). Having the actual moment knowing I was actually going to play was surreal.
“I’m really excited to represent Laramie at the high school level as a senior and showing younger girls what we did.”
The last time the Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) sanctioned a new sport was 2006 when indoor track and field was added after several years of an informal trial period.
Many communities experienced an increased growth in youth softball programs during the past decade; the nonprofit Laramie Girls Softball (LGS) organization included.
In 2019, several school districts throughout the state began the process of voting and approving to commit to fielding teams at the prep level. Rock Springs, Cody and Green River were the first three. According to WHSAA bylaws, once a minimum of eight schools commit, the association will consider officially sanctioning a sport.
After an initial 4-4 vote with the tie being a rejection because of financial budgeting concerns as the main issue in February of that year, the Albany County School District No. 1 (ACSD No. 1) board announced a plan in April to revisit the possibility. That August, the ACSD No. 1 board voted unanimously 9-0 in favor of LHS becoming the eighth committed school.
When the dust settled statewide, the WHSAA set up one 4A classification with 13 teams divided into East and West conferences. The East Conference is Laramie, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Campbell County, Thunder Basin and Wheatland. The West Conference is Cody, Green River, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Rock Springs and Worland.
The top eight teams will qualify for a double-elimination state tournament. State will be hosted May 20-22 in Gillette this season.
A little more than two weeks ago, more than 30 girls showed up for the first practice ready to wear the “LP” logo on their visors and school colors on their jerseys while playing the sport they’ve always loved.
“The girls have been doing really well, I’m having a lot fun and this has probably been one of the most enjoyable starts to a season I’ve had in coaching,” LHS coach Luke Andrews said. “It’s fun to see the good attitudes and enthusiasm these girls have every day when they come to play.”
Andrews was hired as head coach of the inaugural program in February of 2020. He is an alumnus of LHS (2012) and the University of Wyoming (2017), who teaches social studies at LHS. His coaching background includes Babe Ruth and American Legion baseball in Laramie and Douglas. He has also been an assistant football coach at LHS with the quarterbacks and offenses for the junior varsity, sophomore and freshmen teams.
“This is my first year coaching softball after coaching baseball for about eight years,” Andrews said. “When I first heard about it, I had an inkling in my mind to maybe apply for head coach or assistant coach. When I started to think about it, I actually had a couple of girls who were on a (Laramie Girls Softball) team in my class that year and they said I should apply for the head coach job. That was all the push I needed to actually apply for it.”
The transition from baseball to softball was seamless for Andrews, and especially with the help of the additions to his coaching staff.
“A lot of the fielding is similar, so I’ve been able to carry overall quite a bit of that,” Andrews said. “Batting is a little different, but pitching is the main difference. That is why we were excited to get coach Kaycee Prevedel, who has been a pitching coach literally all over the world and she pitched in college (Adams State University). That was my main focus when I was hired, finding a pitching coach that knew her way around pitching. She is from (Roosevelt), Utah and I believe still holds the high school record for strikeouts.”
Prevedel later pitched for Trinidad State Junior College in Trinidad, Colorado, Adams State in Alamosa, Colorado, and semi-pro softball in Austria. She is currently a field archaeologist for the U.S. Forest Service based in Laramie for the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and has coached for LGS.
Also joining the staff are volunteer coaches Marty McKinney, current president of LGS and Ami Cass. McKinney helps coach batting and catching and Cass is an overall utility coach.
“I have been working with LGS quite a bit and have a lot of support from them,” Andrews said. “A lot of getting high school softball in Laramie is because of them as they did all the heavy work. Softball is growing a lot in Laramie right now. I think last year from under-8 to under-18 ages, there were more than 100 girls. It is a huge feeder program for those coming into LHS softball.”
After a year of preparation, hosting fundraisers, purchasing gear and equipment and planning a strategy to build a new program, the first practice was March 8.
“I don’t even know how to describe it,” Andrews said. When I was first hired, I knew I had a year. Then it hit all of a sudden knowing that was the day. We hit the ground running with about 24 girls signed up early, then another 10 showing up. The first day was interesting with all the girls that came out. We as coaches adjusted and made sure our practice plans fit for the amount of girls we have. It’s been interesting, fun and I am really enjoying these first couple of weeks.”
Many of the players are like Martin. She has played softball since the fourth grade, and after also competing in basketball and soccer growing up, softball was her main sport for the last six years. She has played for LGS, during the summers in California while visiting and for a Laramie All-Star traveling club team.
“Playing for Laramie Girls Softball was really fun, and we kept going to state tournaments for it,” Martin said. “About four years ago we were undefeated and won state, which was a huge accomplishment for us. For the past eight years, we’ve been fighting to have a high school team and to have softball move up to the high school level.”
FUNDAMENTALS AND DRILLS
Andrews and staff know they could only do so much so far with indoor practices and being flexible because of snowstorms and spring break.
Last weekend’s season-opening tournament in Cheyenne was nixed because of a record-breaking blizzard. On tap on for this weekend’s schedule is a trip Saturday at Cheyenne South (10 a.m. junior varsity, noon varsity) to open the inaugural season. Friday's trip to Wheatland was postponed.
The LHS girls will play their home games at the Sandy Aragon Softball Complex with the first home games scheduled for April 9-10.
“Our practice schedule is a little weird right now with the weather and until we can get out there,” Andrews said. “I requested to have our home games as late in the season as possible so the weather will be as nice as possible.”
But being inside hasn’t deterred the Lady Plainsmen from getting a jump start on fundamentals, continuous drills and always more conditioning.
“A lot of our drills are the basics of the game — throwing the ball, catching the ball, hitting the ball and the steps and movements,” Andrews said. “It’s the small fundamentals we will be doing during the games. Most of the girls have done really well picking up on our coaching focus.”
The Lady Plainsmen are also learning the overall aspects of the mental game and strategies Andrews and staff are implementing.
OFFENSE
“I like to play more small ball — making sure we are putting the ball in play,” Andrews said. “There’s stats where if you put the ball on the ground, good things are going to happen; balls that go in the air will more likely be outs. I want to make sure we are attacking and going after those first pitches. Making sure we are putting teams in position where they also have to make throws.”
DEFENSE
“Just making sure fundamentally we know where the ball is supposed to go at all times,” Andrews said. “Depending on the situation, when the ball is hit (to a player) instead of looking around, they know where it probably needs to go. Knowing exactly what to do at any time — not giving up free, extra bases the other team doesn’t earn.”