This week at Laramie High is all about the traditional pageantry of homecoming, and more importantly, honoring No. 22.
It was a moment on the field when health superseded the game of football for Plainsman junior running back Pablo Zepeda — a key player for Laramie throughout the season who scored his first touchdown earlier in the game last Friday at Kelly Walsh.
It was near the end of the game when Zepeda came to the bench to first sit down, then lay down. The training staffs for both teams immediately began to assess his symptoms of being groggy and having difficulty breathing. After the game, an ambulance that was initially on site returned through the exiting crowd and Zepeda was rushed to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper and flown that night to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora, where he immediately underwent surgery for bleeding on the brain.
“The surgery went well, and they kept him in a state of unconsciousness for a period of about three days to stabilize his body and check for all other symptoms,” LHS coach Paul Ronga said during an interview Wednesday afternoon with WyoSports. “When they were satisfied, they brought him out of unconsciousness and he is alert, up and I have video of him walking gingerly (Tuesday).”
Ronga also mentioned if all went well, Zepeda could be released Thursday or Friday.
When the seriousness of Zepeda’s condition became apparent and later evolved, Laurie Jaskolski, whose son Mike is a junior offensive and defensive lineman, organized a GoFundMe page the day after the game to raise money to help Zepeda and his family with extra medical and family expenses.
“(Mike and Pablo) got close during the summer with working out and teamwork. Pablo seemed to show up at our house several times a week,” Jaskolski said. “They have played football together for the last several years.”
The original GoFundMe goal was $10,000, and as of 4 p.m. Saturday the total raised was $10,387.
“I was shocked and amazed,” Jaskolski said.
At 6:30 a.m. Sunday the fund had increased to $18,342, and as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday it was at $22,645 with a new goal of $30,000.
“(Mike) is doing much better knowing that he has been able to see some videos of Pablo being able to sit upright and was able to walk a little bit (Tuesday) — being able to see the improvements of walking, but we also know this a head (injury) and we just have to be patient and wait to see how everything plays out.”
Ronga said he and his coaching staff reviewed the game film to determine the play that caused Zepeda’s injury with less than four minutes left.
“Pablo was leading the way blocking for a pass thrown to a receiver behind him. When the defender made an attempt to get at the receiver, he engaged Pablo to remove him from his block,” Ronga said. “The impact knocked Pablo off his feet and backwards. Pablo sprang back up and continued for a couple more plays. Then he came to the sideline and was groggy and had difficulty breathing.
“He went from sitting on the bench to lying down and he fell off the bench and was on the ground and turned white as a ghost. In my 36 years of football I’ve never seen anything like that. We had our trainer immediately respond to him. We also had the training crew from Kelly Walsh come across the field.
“The ambulance had difficulty getting back on campus because the crowd was leaving. Eventually they did get through and diagnosed what was going on. The most important component was the oxygen, and once they got the mask on, he was a little more stable.”
Ronga postponed a team meeting normally scheduled the day after a game on Saturdays to Monday to give everyone a break, for more time to reflect and honor Zepeda and have the community attend to ask questions and express concerns. The meeting of about 50 people lasted for two hours.
“I held a parent/community meeting to address Pablo and to reconfirm and assure them we are doing everything we can for him, our support of him and to honor him,” Ronga said. “We also wanted assure them of our status as a football program and the direction we are going in the sense we have the best facilities that I’ve ever been around as a football coach, excellent trainers and we are paramount our players get the best equipment, coaching, treatment and care. I felt I needed to reinforce that to our base especially after this incident, which did traumatize a lot of people.
“There are times when there is a traumatizing event, there’s talk about the program shutting down and forfeiting (the remaining games). I mentioned we were good enough to complete and finish out the schedule of our final four games and we are practicing to accomplish that. We will be moving forward and keeping Pablo in our thoughts.”
Homecoming game
The Plainsmen (0-5) will host top-ranked Rock Springs (4-1) at 6 tonight at Deti Stadium.
“When you breakdown the word homecoming, the most important part of it is that this is our ‘home.’ This is our home, our community and where we live,” Ronga said. “People are interested in the high school being the focal point of the community for all the programs, which are all doing great. Events at home, honoring accomplishments and people coming back home to be a part of the event is very special.
“Homecoming is supposed to be something to be celebrated and you want to have a positive feel about it. You still can have a positive feel about it even with the expected outcome of this game against a team that is coming here which is the best of the best, and we understand that.”
No. 22 stickers will be on the back of the helmets of Laramie players.