The Wyoming Class 4A Swimming and Diving State Championships got underway Thursday at the Laramie High School Natatorium.
The swimmers and divers jockeyed for position during the swimming preliminaries with the top six places for individual events and relays qualifying for today’s finals. The top 12 divers were decided after five dives from the 1-meter springboard in the prelims and three more in the semifinals.
The finals for swimming and diving begin at 9 a.m. today.
“It was a really great day for swimming and diving (Thursday) for us,” Laramie coach Tom Hudson said. “Out of 16 we have the state meet, 15 are coming back for the consolations and the finals.”
Pacing the Plainsmen are juniors Collin Fontana and Dylan Bressler, who are on top of their respective events after the swimming prelims and diving semifinals.
Fontana set the top time in the 500-yard freestyle in 4 minutes, 57.93 seconds with sophomore teammate Loden Ewers right behind him in second at 4:59.44.
Bressler is sitting in first place in diving with 345.75 points. Thunder Basin junior Isaiah Haliburton trails Bressler by 25.5 points. Haliburton is the defending state champion and was runner-up in 2019.
“I’m really proud of what (Fontana and Bressler) accomplished and they will have their hands full for the finals,” Hudson said.
Laramie sophomore diver Ronan Robinson is in third place with 287 points and freshman Kaleb Shearer will be in the finals as he is in eighth place at 217.80.
In addition to Ewers, the Plainsmen had multiple second-place finishes during the swimming prelims.
Junior Mace Spiker-Miller was runner-up in the 200 individual medley (2:02.77) and 100 butterfly (52.64) and sophomore Garrett Rees was second in the 50 free (22.22). Freshman Noah Cochran was third in the 100 fly (52.73).
The LHS 200 free relay team with Spiker-Miller, sophomore Josh Liu, junior Lincoln Taff and Rees was second in 1:31.66. The final runner-up finish for the Plainsmen was the 400 free relay team with Spiker-Miller, Cochran, Fontana and Rees touching the timing pad in 3:20.22.
Hudson said the overall team race is still too close to call and have a good feel for after Thursday’s first day.
“The team race is just as I thought it would be — it’s anybody’s,” he said. “I see it scored as pick ‘em and it is really close with us and Kelly Walsh at the top and Central just a little bit back, but are still in the game, as well.
“It will probably come down to the last (400 free) relay just like it has all year long with these three teams. You couldn’t ask for a more exciting finish for a state meet.”
LARAMIE SWIMMING AND DIVING
Wyoming Class 4A Swimming and Diving State Championships
Laramie High School Natatorium
Thursday’s boys swimming prelims/diving semis
Team Scores
Team scores will be tabulated during Friday’s finals.
Event Results for Finals
200 medley relay: 1. Cheyenne Central (Anderson, Merrill, Pietsch, Clarke), 1:39.47; 2. Kelly Walsh, 1:40.96; 3. Cheyenne South (Moore, Price, Ikerd, L. Constantino), 1:41.32; 4. Evanston, 1:44.69; 5. Thunder Basin, 1:45.85; 6. Laramie (Fontana, D. Taff, Smith, Liu), 1:46.16
200 freestyle: 1. Price, South, 1:48.09; 2. Lougee, Kelly Walsh, 1:48.42; 3. Carsrud, Thunder Basin, 1:49.72; 4. Fontana, Laramie, 1:49.82; 5. Otto, Sheridan, 1:50.34; 6. Clarke, Central, 1:51.88
200 individual medley: 1. Merrill, Central, 1:02.48; 2. Spiker-Miller, Laramie, 2:02.77; 3. Morton, Campbell County, 2:03.75; 4. Armstrong, Kelly Walsh, 2:04.47; 5. Birge, Central, 2:07.46; 6. Ikerd, South, 2:08.50
50 freestyle: 1. Mahoney, Kelly Walsh, 21.38; 2. Rees, Laramie, 22.22; 3. L. Constantino, South, 22.34; 4. Cochran, Laramie, 22.68; 5. Patten, Sheridan, 22.92; 6. Smith, Laramie, 23.12
Diving: 1. Bressler, Laramie, 345.75; 2. Haliburton, Thunder Basin, 320.25; 3. Robinson, Laramie, 287.00; 4. Larsen, Kelly Walsh, 275.45; 5. Emmons, Central, 274.50; 6. Meyer, East, 236.85; 7. Johnson, Kelly Walsh, 235.40; 8. Shearer, Laramie, 217.80; 9. Tanner, Sheridan, 212.20; 10. Holz, East, 202.95; 11. Gibson, Kelly Walsh, 194.35; 12. Hulshizer, Kelly Walsh, 191.35
100 butterfly: 1. Armstrong, Kelly Walsh, 52.27; 2. Spiker-Miller, Laramie, 52.64; 3. Cochran, Laramie, 52.73; 4. Ikerd, South, 52.82; 5. Pietsch, Central, 53.31; 6. M. Constantino, South, 56.20
100 freestyle: 1. Mahoney, Kelly Walsh, 47.13; 2. Carsrud, Thunder Basin, 49.15; 3. Otto, Sheridan, 49.71; 4. Spicer, Rock Springs, 49.74; 5. L. Constantino, South, 49.86; 6. Clarke, Central, 49.90
500 freestyle: 1. Fontana, Laramie, 4:57.93; 2. Ewers, Laramie, 4:59.44; 3. Price, South, 5:08.29; 4. Shosten, Sheridan, 5:10.19; 5. Shuck, Central, 5:16.98; 6. Wiblemo, Central, 5:17.25
200 freestyle relay: 1. Kelly Walsh, 1:29.73; 2. Laramie (Spiker-Miller, Liu, L. Taff, Rees), 1:31.66; 3. Rock Springs, 1:34.94; 4. Central (Cline, Anderson, Cunningham, Shuck), 1:34.98; 5. Sheridan, 1:35.22; 6. Thunder Basin, 1:35.49
100 backstroke: 1. Lougee, Kelly Walsh, 53.32; 2. Nicholls, Evanston, 54.42; 3. Pietsch, Central, 56.28; 4. Anderson, Central, 57.47; 5. Yakei, Kelly Walsh, 58.03; 6. Green, Sheridan, 58.74
100 breaststroke: 1. Merrill, Central, 1:01.32; 2. Morton, Campbell County, 1:02.67; 3. Birge, Central, 1:03.05; 4. Liu, Laramie, 1:03.35; 5. Syverson, Natrona County, 1:03.58; 6. Byrnes, Kelly Walsh, 1:04.56
400 freestyle relay: 1. Kelly Walsh, 3:17.56; 2. Laramie (Spiker-Miller, Cochran, Fontana, Rees), 3:20.22; 3. Central (Pietsch, Clarke, Shuck, Merrill), 3:21.56; 4. South (Ikerd, L. Constantino, M. Constantino, Price), 3:21.95; 5. Sheridan, 3:33.52; 6. Evanston, 3:34.70