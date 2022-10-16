LARAMIE — The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen cross-country teams began the postseason Friday at the Wyoming Class 4A West Conference Championships.
Other teams competing in the 5-kilometer regional races at Star Valley View Golf Course in Afton were Jackson Hole, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Rock Springs and host Star Valley. Natrona won the girls team standings and Star Valley won the boys title. Team scores were not available.
Laramie’s Addison Forry led the charge for the Lady Plainsmen, finishing runner-up in 19 minutes, 57.6 seconds. Jackson Hole’s Madison Antonino won at 19:18.4.
Lady Plainsmen Leah Schabron also finished in the top 10 when she was ninth in 21:16.9. Other Lady Plainsmen racing were Libbie Roesler (14th, 22:07.7), Hazel Parker (23rd, 23:07.4), Claire Bunning (28th, 24:05.3) and Melissa Bingham (34th, 25:30.7).
Three Plainsmen were inside the top 10, led by Dominic Eberle’s third-place finish in 16:42.5. He was behind Star Valley’s Habtamu Wetzel, who won in 16:29.0; and Tristan Enders, who was runner-up in 16:37.4.
LHS’ Meyer Smith was sixth in 17:18.7, Gideon Moore was ninth in 17:34.6 and Jack Voos was 13th in 17:43.1. The next three Plainsmen were Nathan Martin (19th, 18:10.2), Darin Binning (21st, 18:14.7) and Cooper Kaligis (22nd, 18:19.0).
The Wyoming state championships for 2A-4A will be Saturday in Ethete hosted by Wyoming Indian. The 4A girls are slated to start at 10:30 a.m., and the boys at 12:15 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
The Lady Plainsmen swimmers and divers welcomed 16 other teams from around the state for the large Laramie Invitational at the LHS Natatorium. It served as a sneak peek for the athletes at the same venue the state championships will be on Nov. 3-5.
A non-scored pre-invite was Friday before the main invitational on Saturday. LHS scored 141 points for fourth place, behind Cheyenne Central (223), Jackson Hole (166) and Campbell County (152.5).
Much like she has done all season, LHS’ Ashlyn Mathes won the 200-yard freestyle and 500 free. She finished the 200 free in 1:58.14 and the 500 free in 5:25.67. Kelly Walsh’s Chayse Schierkolk was second in the 200 free (2:01.75) and Jackson Hole’s Maren Tattersall was second in the 500 free (5:35.84).
LHS’ Maya Peterson was runner-up in the 100 backstroke in 1:04.95, with Jackson Hole’s Amaya Olivieri winning in 1:01.37.
Thirty-five divers competed in an 11-dive format. LHS’ Rowyn Birdsley was second with 395.45 points. Cheyenne Central’s Brinkley Lewis won with 433.85.
VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Plainsmen volleyball team hit the road and improved to 20-6 overall and 7-1 in the East Conference with a pair of sweeps for wins.
LHS first stopped in Casper on Friday and beat Natrona County 25-17, 25-22, 25-18. On Saturday, the Lady Plainsmen visited Sheridan for a 25-22, 25-15, 25-13 outcome.
More information from the matches was not available before publication.