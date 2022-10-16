Laramie High logo

LARAMIE — The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen cross-country teams began the postseason Friday at the Wyoming Class 4A West Conference Championships.

Other teams competing in the 5-kilometer regional races at Star Valley View Golf Course in Afton were Jackson Hole, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Rock Springs and host Star Valley. Natrona won the girls team standings and Star Valley won the boys title. Team scores were not available.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus