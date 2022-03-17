Five Lady Plainsmen and four Plainsmen were recognized Wednesday when the Wyoming Class 4A All-State and All-East Conference teams were announced based on voting from coaches statewide and in the region.
LADY PLAINSMEN
Senior post player Morgann Jensen was first team All-State and sophomore guard Addison Forry was second team All-State for the Lady Plainsmen. It was the first All-State selections for both players who were also named first team All-Conference.
Jensen led the LHS girls, which had the fourth-best offensive production in 4A with 51 points per game, as she tied for eighth in scoring at 13.3 points per contest. She was also 10th with 6.2 rebounds, tied for fourth with 2.9 steals (best in the East Conference) and fifth with 1.3 blocks. Jensen shot 49% for 2-pointers (101 of 205) and 28% (11 of 39) from 3-point range and led the team with 305 total points. She also had the team’s second-best 142 total rebounds with a team-high 51 of those on the offensive end.
Forry, one of several defensive stalwarts for the Lady Plainsmen, tied for seventh in 4A and tied for second in the East with 2.7 steals while adding 11.9 points for eight-best in the East. She shot 53% for 2-pointers (102 of 191) and scored the team’s second-best 273 points.
LHS sophomore point guard Kylin Shipman, was second team All-East Conference was sixth in 4A and third in the East with 2.8 assists. She was also 10th in 4A and tied for fourth in the East with 2.6 steals. Shipman also led the Lady Plainsmen going 27 of 118 (23%) from beyond the arc. She led the team at the free-throw line at 74% (43 of 58) to add to her team’s third-best 226 points and added 70 total rebounds.
Lady Plainsmen junior Ruby Dorrell was another post presence and senior guard Janey Adair provided a backcourt spark to earn honorable mention All-East Conference.
Dorrell was eighth in 4A and fourth in the conference by leading the LHS girls with 6.9 rebounds with a team high total of 158 boards (48 offensive rebounds). She was also the best in 4A with 2.2 blocks. Offensively, Dorrell added 130 total points.
Adair, who also drew tough defensive assignments, was the team’s second-best shooter from long range at 35% (16 of 46) and was 62% (23 of 37) for free throws. She was also third on the team with 1.4 assists to go with 2 steals.
The Lady Plainsmen, under the guidance of first-year coach Terrance Reese, finished 14-9 overall and 7-3 in the East.
PLAINSMEN
Junior post Mahlon Morris, who along with several Plainsmen missed significant time on the court this season because of injury, earned first team All-State for the first time in his prep career.
Morris was productive on both ends of the court as he was eighth in the East and led the LHS boys with 12.5 points and led the team for sixth in the East and ninth in 4A with 7.3 rebounds. He was 50% (69 of 138) for 2-point shooting for a team’s second-best 188 total points. Morris, who was also first team All-East Conference, also led the Plainsmen with 43 offensive rebounds to go with his total of 109.
Senior guard Jackson Devine was named second team All-East Conference as he also was usually defending an opponent’s best backcourt player. He was one of three Plainsmen who played all 23 games.
Devine averaged 5.3 points and shot 49% (32 of 65) for 2-pointers for a total of 123 points. He also totaled 55 rebounds (2.4) and 38 assists (1.7).
Senior post Trey Enzi also played in all 23 games and was named All-East Conference honorable mention with teammate and junior guard Levi Brown. Brown missed several games near the end of the season because of injury.
Enzi led the team with 196 total points for 8.5 per game while shooting 50% (74 of 149) for 2-pointers and pulled down 103 rebounds (4.5) with 40 of those for second-chance points on the offensive end.
Brown scored 133 total points (7.4) with the help of shooting 61% (34 of 56) for 2-pointers and was 70% (56 of 80) at the free-throw line. He also 43 rebounds, 22 assists and 10 steals.
The Plainsmen finished 10-13 overall and 2-8 in the East under third-year coach Jim Shaffer.