LARAMIE — The overall theme for the coaches was the importance of putting together all four quarters during a game as the Laramie High basketball teams embark on the postseason.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen begin action today at the Class 4A East Regional Tournament hosted by Cheyenne South. Nearly all games except for a couple of consolation contests on Saturday will be at Storey Gym in Cheyenne.
The Lady Plainsmen begin at noon today against Kelly Walsh. The Plainsmen will go against Cheyenne Central at 7:30 p.m. for the nightcap.
LADY PLAINSMEN
The LHS girls (14-7 overall, 7-3 East) enter the tournament as the third seed after putting together a 5-2 late conference run in the month of February.
“Our group of girls is a special group,” Lady Plainsmen coach Terrance Reese said. “They came to practice every single day ready to work and ready to get better and we compete. That was the first thing I told them when we had our first team meeting, ‘we want to compete in every single thing that we do, and if we can do that with the skill level we have, with the positive attitudes and with the athletic ability we have in the locker room, I knew we could do something special this year.’
“They believed it, and came every day and attacked practice like that.”
That mentality of working hard to improve every day has provided some consistency, but Reese said it is still a work in progress during the first season under his leadership.
“We talked about this being the fourth quarter of our season, and we are still looking to put together a full four quarters during a game,” Reese said. “We have a great opportunity to do it this weekend. We’ve been working on the little things such as cleaning up our defensive rotation, rebounding, taking care of the ball better and getting out in transition.
“Our biggest thing is competing and keeping our composure. We do have a young team and girls who haven’t been in this situation before. We will need to play our game and not other teams take us out of our game.”
Senior Morgann Jensen leads LHS and is tied for fourth in the 4A East averaging 13.5 points and is second with three steals per game. She is joined in the conference’s top 10 in scoring by sophomores Addison Forry (eighth, 11.6) and Kylin Shipman (ninth, 10), who is also tied for fourth in the East with 2.6 assists.
Lady Plainsman junior Ruby Dorrell is fourth in the conference on the boards with seven rebounds per contest, and Jensen is fifth at 6.4.
Laramie beat Kelly Walsh 65-55 on Feb. 11 in the only game the teams faced each other this season. Kelly Walsh (10-11, 3-7) enters the tourney as a sixth seed.
The Lady Trojans are led by senior Logann Alvar, who is sixth in scoring (13.4) and third in rebounding (7.1). Senior Makena Clemens is second in rebounding (7.5).
“Every team we could play this weekend will have a player who has the ability to go and we will have to play good team defense to give ourselves a chance to win those games,” Reese said.
PLAINSMEN
The LHS boys (10-11, 2-8) had a nice 7-2 start to the season, but Plainsmen third-year coach Jim Shaffer and his staff kept busy trying to mix and match the lineup on a weekly basis.
“We played shorthanded the entire year,” Shaffer said. “With our top-seven guys, there was only one who didn’t miss a game because of injury and he missed a weekend for other stuff. The number of games we’ve had with everyone together and healthy was maybe two or three games.
“But going into regionals we feel good about having everybody except for (junior) Levi Brown, who was a big loss because he was our third leading scorer (7.4) before he got hurt.”
Brown suffered a broken ankle a couple of weeks ago during a game against Cheyenne East.
As a result, putting four quarters together is still a goal in the postseason for the Plainsmen, who enter the tournament as the seventh seed after going 1-6 in February during conference play. But on the flip side, the fluctuations of player availability gave other players more time on the court.
“We played 14 guys for varsity time and five of those are freshmen and two are sophomores,” Shaffer said. “We had a lot of guys who got valuable playing time and hopefully that pays off in the future.”
LHS is led by junior Mahlon Morris, who missed significant time because of injury, but broke into the East’s top 10 in scoring (11.8) and is also sixth in rebounding (7.8). Sophomore Karson Busch is ninth in assists (2.3).
Other top contributors for the Plainsmen have been seniors Trey Enzi (8.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg) and Diego Medina (8.4 ppg, 26 of 83 for 31% 3-point shooting, 2.1 apg) and freshman Neil Summers (5.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg).
Central (13-8, 7-3) enters the regional tourney as the second seed and had two wins against Laramie earlier this season. The Indians beat the Plainsmen 64-53 on Jan. 21 in Laramie and 51-32 on Feb. 18 in Cheyenne.
The Indians are led by senior Nathanial Talich, who leads all of 4A with 24.4 per contest and is fourth in the conference in rebounding (8.5), fourth in assists (3.8) and third in steals (2.8). Sophomore James Brown is adding a conference ninth best in scoring (12.2).
“We played with all three teams on our side of the bracket,” Shaffer said. “… We’ve been in games against those teams and know when we take care of business and play like we are capable of playing, we can play with any of them. It’s just a matter of putting four quarters together and not having one bad quarter where we beat ourselves.”