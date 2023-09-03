The Laramie High boys and girls tennis teams played three matches this week with the first coming on Friday against Torrington and the others coming Saturday against Rock Springs and Green River.
On Friday, both the boys and girls teams beat Torrington 5-0.
On the boys side, Paulo Mellizo beat Adam Barlett 6-1 and 6-0 at No. 1 singles. At No. 2 doubles, Declan O'Connor beat Joey Asmus 6-3 and 6-1.
Ryan Dennis and Matthew Pikal beat Elijah Hatch and Skyler Thomas 6-0 and 7-5 at No. 1 doubles. At No.2 doubles Spencer Killpack and Carson Krueger beat Steren Schneider and Gabe Posten 6-0 and 6-0. Eli Coulter and Dimarco Giron beat Marais Jones and Braxton Carlson 6-4 nd 6-3.
On the girls side, Mia Wallhead beat Katie Watson 6-4 and 6-2 at No. 1 singles. At No. 2 singles, Hannah Peterson beat Madix McIntosh 4-6, 6-0 and 6-3.
At No. 1 doubles, Megan Moore and Peyton Thorburn beat Juli Russell and Madison Hatch 6-0 and 6-2. Makeda Proctor and Gracie Smith beat Marlee Foy and Laney Grubbs 6-2 and 6-0 at No. 2 doubles. At No. 3 doubles, Simret Proctor and Ava Krueger beat Madison oyden and Haley DeFoe 6-3 and 6-2.
On Saturday, the Lady Plainsmen downed Green River 4-1. Peterson picked up a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Emma LaRose, while Moore and Thorburn won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.
Laramie also topped Rock Springs 4-1. Proctor and Smith won 6-0, 6-0. Knepper and Shipman rallied for a 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 victory at No. 3 doubles.
The Plainsmen boys defeated Green River 4-1. They got 6-0, 6-0 wins from Mellizo and the No. 1 team of Dennis and Pikal and the No. 2 tandem of Killpack and Krueger. O’Conner won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.
Laramie’s boys swept Rock Springs, 5-0. Dennis and Pikal dropped the first set of their No. 1 doubles match with Tyler Davis and Jared Swafford before rallying for a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory.
