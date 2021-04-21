The American Legion Post 14 Laramie Rangers AA team joined a handful of baseball teams from around the state with getting an early start to the season.
It was officially the second week of Legion baseball action in Wyoming, and the Rangers started with three games in Cheyenne last weekend.
The Rangers (1-2) opened the season Saturday with a 17-10 win against the Legion A Cheyenne Hawks. Laramie then played a doubleheader Sunday at AA Cheyenne Post 6, losing two close games 5-4 and 7-5, respectively.
“We always kind of opened with a little round-robin (with Cheyenne) because of the proximity,” said Laramie manager Aaron Lozano, who enters his third season with the Rangers. “This was when (Cheyenne manager) Ty Lain was ready to rock and we followed his lead on that. … We were just ready and excited to be on a ball field, especially after last year and waiting until June to play.”
The game against the Hawks was a 9-inning contest with the Rangers rallying with eight runs in the top of the seventh and added an insurance run in each of the next two innings. Laramie also had a run in the second and three runs in each of the third and fourth innings.
The Hawks earlier scored seven runs in the second inning and two more in the fourth for a 9-7 lead before both teams went scoreless in the fifth and sixth.
Laramie had 11 hits and benefited from 14 walks and five errors from the Hawks.
The pitching for Laramie was also by committee for the first game with four pitchers having time on the mound. They were Tayton Moore (two innings), Mason Branch (three), Aidan Morris (two) and Alex Mercil (two).
Ben Ruckman and Morris led Laramie at the plate. Ruckman had three hits including a double, two RBI and scored three runs. Morris had three hits, three RBI and three runs.
In the first game against Post 6, Laramie tied the game 4-4 with two runs in the top of the fifth inning and Cheyenne scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth.
Ryan Chamberlain pitched all six innings for Laramie, allowing nine hits, five earned runs with one strikeout and one walk.
Post 6 used four pitchers as the Rangers recorded five hits, four walks and struck out nine times. Ruckman had two singles and Riley Hogsett had a double and an RBI.
In the second game, Laramie scored all five of its runs in the third inning for a 5-2 lead at the time. Post 6 rallied with two runs in the fifth and three runs in the sixth.
Each team had 10 hits as Ruckman, Morris and Hogsett all had two singles and Brandon Chavez and Cayson McLean each had a double for Laramie.
Chavez got the start on the mound and worked five innings for eight hits, four runs (two earned) with three strikeouts and no walks. Ruckman pitched the sixth allowing two hits, three earned runs with a strikeout and two walks.
“We were especially happy with our pitching — the mental side of pitching was encouraging,” Lozano said. “ … We used a bunch of guys who didn’t get a lot of pitching time last season. A couple guys didn’t play last season and a couple of guys haven’t pitched for a long time.
“… Our offense was what you’d expect from mostly hitting in a cage. If you threw a fastball, we were going to hit it. If you put us in a tough spot, maybe we weren’t and we had a lot of strikeouts. Every time you go to the first (games), you could tell guys haven’t been outside of a cage yet, and that’s kind of where we were — the repetition is there, but seeing live pitching is different than seeing it from a cage.”
The Rangers are next scheduled to open the home slate Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. against Sterling, Colorado.
Regulators win tourney
The Laramie Regulators 10-and-under (10U) youth baseball team won the True Blue Baseball Tournament April 10-11 in Windsor, Colorado.
According to its Facebook page, Laramie Regulators Baseball is a “nonprofit organization established to provide Laramie youth the opportunity to play competitive baseball in Northern Colorado during the spring and better prepare them for the Laramie Youth Baseball season.”
The competitive tournaments are part of the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) umbrella and the Regulators currently have teams at the 9U, 10U, 11U, 12U and 13U levels.
The 10U Regulators, the only team from Wyoming at the tournament, won five straight games in two days for the True Blue championship.
Laramie beat Diamond Club (Wheat Ridge) 12-3 and USA PRIME 10U Colorado Springs 7-3 on April 10. The next day, the Regulators beat Colorado Cougars (Windsor) 20-13 and Boco Bears (Longmont) 13-9 to reach the championship game. Laramie then played USA PRIME 10U again and won 16-15 for the tourney title.