The American Legion Post 14 Laramie Rangers AA baseball team swept four games against WESTCO, Nebraska and Douglas in dominant fashion over the weekend, outscoring the opposition 41-11.
With the victories, the Rangers improved to 9-4 overall.
The Rangers started off their two Saturday home games against WESTCO with a 15-2 victory in five innings. Riley Hogsett and Ryan Chamberlain drove in three runs apiece while Garrett Dodd and Tayton Moore each had two RBI. Chamberlain also shined on the mound, striking out eight while walking just one in five innings of work. WESTCO committed five errors in the game, which led to three unearned runs.
The second game against the Zephyrs was more of the same, as the Rangers used a seven run fifth inning to cruise to a 9-4 win.
Trailing 4-2 entering the inning, Laramie’s Ben Ruckman drove in all three of his runs in the fifth inning to spark the Rangers’ rally. Chamberlain drove in two runs in the victory. Billy Jenkin pitched five innings and earned the victory, surrendering four unearned runs. Ruckman closed out the game with two scoreless innings pitched.
The Rangers played two very different games at Douglas on Sunday. In the opener, Laramie defeated the Cats 11-1 in six innings. Chamberlain and Diego Medina each drove in two runs while Brandon Chavez threw a gem on the mound, surrendering just one hit to go along with eight strikeouts. Ruckman hit a home during the Rangers’ four-run first inning on the third pitch of the game.
The final matchup of the weekend was a bit tighter, as Douglas rallied from a 4-0 deficit in the first inning to close the gap to 5-4 heading into the sixth. The Rangers tacked on a run in the sixth in spectacular fashion, a steal of home by Chavez, to create a bit of separation.
Mason Branch and Aidan Morris pitched seven a combined seven innings, surrendering seven hits and combining for six strikeouts.