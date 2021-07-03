CHEYENNE — Miscues came back to haunt the Laramie Rangers on the second day of the Post 6 Firecracker tournament on Friday.
The Rangers couldn’t overcome eight errors and a huge seventh inning from the Northern Colorado Roughnecks, dropping their first game 16-9 at Powers Field in Cheyenne.
“We’re reeling a little bit and it seems like our pitchers aren’t really throwing strikes like they normally do, defense isn’t making routine plays,” Rangers manager Aaron Lozano said. “We’re making mental errors on the base paths … hopefully this is just a blip on the radar.”
Laramie grabbed an advantage in the bottom of the first frame and held onto it over the next two innings.
Catcher Aidan Morris sent a leadoff double to deep left field, and was scored on a double from Garett Dodd. Ryan Chamberlain gave the Rangers the lead with a single up the middle that plated Brandon Chavez.
Northern Colorado tied the game in the top of the second and for the second inning in a row, Laramie retook the lead behind Dodd’s bat. With his second double in as many innings, Dodd sent a pitch to left center that scored Ben Malone and Morris. Dodd scored Laramie’s next run on wild pitch.
But Laramie’s early momentum at the plate ended there.
“Especially early on (we had quality at bats), and we kinda got a little too comfortable later in the game,” Lozano said. “We were hitting (their pitcher) well and they kept him in the game and credit to him, he kept throwing strikes, kept throwing his game but somewhere along we got away from our game. I’d just like to see seven complete innings from these guys.”
The Roughnecks scored four runs in the fourth inning with a pair of two-run singles from Jordan Sandoval and Jackson Canar and held a 7-6 advantage following the fourth frame.
In the seventh, the Northern Colorado didn’t hesitate to build on its lead. Ryan Platt started the inning with a leadoff walk and his team followed by stringing together eight hits in the frame that scored nine runs. Jordan Sandoval made it 15-6 with a home run that cleared the left field fence on the first pitch he saw and the Roughnecks scratched one more run for the 10-run lead.
Laramie (31-14) didn’t go away easy and scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh but with two outs, the comeback was too far out of reach.
“I was really happy about the last inning,” Morris said. “Even though we were down, we could string together three runs being down 10, so that was positive being able to fight back.”
Dodd was 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Billy Jenkin knocked in two runs for Laramie.
The loss was the Rangers’ second loss of the tournament, after dropping a 14-1 contest to the Fort Collins GoJo’s on Thursday. They’ll look to get back on the winning track today with games against the Cheyenne Hawks at 9:30 a.m. and Jefferson Academy out of the North Denver area at noon.
“We’re mentally going downhill a little bit and we’re hitting a fatigue point which we’re beating ourselves up a little bit,” Morris said. “But I think we’ll bounce back, get that confidence boosted back up and we’ll be good.”
Rocky Mountain 15, Laramie 5
The Rangers dropped their second game of the day to the Rocky Mountain Oysters-Gold and moved to 0-3 at the Firecracker tournament after coming into the weekend on a 10-game winning streak.
The Oysters took command in the third inning with six runs five hits, including three doubles.
Dodd was 1 for 3 with two RBI. Chavez and Malone knocked in the Rangers’ other two runs.