It turns out the top two teams in the American Legion AA East Conference will meet again to decide which is the best team in the state.
The Cheyenne Post 6 Sixers and Laramie Post 14 Rangers survived through the state tournament since double-elimination play began Monday in the tourney hosted by Laramie at Cowboy Field.
The familiar foes will hook up at 1 p.m. today for the championship game. If Laramie wins, a second decisive game will be needed and is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
The Sixers beat the Rangers in a lopsided 16-0 quarterfinal game Wednesday night to force Laramie (41-24) into the last blank space in the loser’s bracket for an elimination semifinal game Thursday against Casper.
Laramie bounced back and advanced to the title game with a 5-4 walk-off against Casper in the eighth inning. With one out and the bases loaded, first baseman Diego Medina watched four straight pitches go outside the strike zone to score left fielder Brandon Chavez for the win.
Ryan Chamberlain pitched the first 5-2/3 innings for Laramie for eight hits, four runs (one earned) with a strikeout and a walk. Reliever Billy Jenkin got the win with 2-1/3 innings of work for three hits and two strikeouts.
Down 4-0, the Rangers tied the game with four runs in the sixth to set up the extra innings after a scoreless seventh.
A seven-run third inning propelled Cheyenne (67-17-1) to the shutout win over Laramie in the quarterfinals Wednesday night.
The third inning included a three-run double from Hayden Swaen and a two-run double from Zack Costopoulos.
Cheyenne scored another run in the fifth inning and doubled up their score with eight in the final frame to put the game out of reach. The Sixers strung together six hits in the seventh.
Swaen finished 1 for 3 with three RBIs. Julian Romero, Costopoulos, Trenton Rodriguez, and Kaden Anderson each knocked in two runs.
Bradley Feezer picked up the win on the mound in 3-2/3 innings of work, allowing zero runs and one hit while fanning eight batters.
Laramie catcher Aidan Morris, second baseman Riley Hogsett, right fielder Tayton Moore and left fielder Ben Malone all had hits for Laramie.
The win set the Post 6 program record with 66 wins before Thursday’s games. Cheyenne, which already clinched a spot in the championship game, beat Evanston 15-8 on Thursday.