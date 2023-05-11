Rangers baseball-Branch Lozano

Laramie Rangers center fielder Mason Branch, left, gets ready to low-five coach Aaron Lozano while rounding third base after his home run in the fifth innings on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, during the first game of a doubleheader at Torrington.

 Andrew Towne/Torrington Telegram

The American Legion Post 14 Laramie Rangers baseball team was able to take advantage of optimal spring weather earlier this week to fit in a couple of doubleheaders on the road.

The AA Rangers (6-6) traveled to Douglas and Torrington, two A teams that also had its season openers.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus