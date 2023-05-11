Laramie Rangers center fielder Mason Branch, left, gets ready to low-five coach Aaron Lozano while rounding third base after his home run in the fifth innings on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, during the first game of a doubleheader at Torrington.
The American Legion Post 14 Laramie Rangers baseball team was able to take advantage of optimal spring weather earlier this week to fit in a couple of doubleheaders on the road.
The AA Rangers (6-6) traveled to Douglas and Torrington, two A teams that also had its season openers.
The Rangers first played Douglas on Sunday for a couple of close contests, losing to the Cats 5-4 before bouncing back for an 8-7 win. On Tuesday, Laramie won the first game against Torrington 7-3 before losing to the Tigers 5-0.
In the first game against Douglas, Laramie jump out to a 4-0 lead after three runs in the second inning and another in the third. But the Rangers were held scoreless the rest of the way while the Cats rallied with a run in the bottom of the fourth and four runs in the sixth.
Aidan Buchanan took the loss on the mound after going 5 2/3 innings and allowing nine hits, five runs (four earned) with four strikeouts and no walks.
The Rangers had eight hits, led by shortstop Sam Hoyt going 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run, first baseman Jace Moniz at 2-for-3 with a run and center fielder Diego Herrera going 2-for-4 with a run. Left fielder Brandon Chavez also had a double.
The Rangers and Douglas took a 4-4 tie into the fifth inning, and the Cats took a 7-4 lead with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Laramie rallied with four runs in the top of the seventh for the win.
Laramie had seven players record at least a hit with Branch, playing center field in the nightcap, tallying three RBIs, Chavez knocking a home run and left fielder Reese McIntyre hitting a double. The Rangers used four pitchers with Herrera getting the win and Chavez the save.
The Rangers notched four extra-base and 10 total hits in the first game against Torrington, led by home runs from Branch and catcher Tayton Moore. Hoyt had a pair of doubles and McIntyre also had a double. Laramie scored three runs in the first to help jump out to a 4-1 lead and stayed in front for the rest of the game.
Chavez got the win on the mound with a 10 strikeout effort and holding the Tigers to three hits and three runs (two earned) with four walks in 4 1/3 innings of work. Moniz earned the save with two walks and four strikeouts in the final 2 2/3 innings.
The tables were turned on Laramie in the second game when Torrington starting pitcher Nolan Long tossed a complete-game shutout with four hits, four walks and seven strikeouts.
The Rangers countered with Branch on the mound, and he went six innings with four hits, five runs, three walks and eight strikeouts. Three errors also stymied Laramie as only two of those runs were earned.