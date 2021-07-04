CHEYENNE — Laramie Rangers manager Aaron Lozano wanted to see some grit from his team during Saturday’s twin bill.
The Rangers were headed into Saturday and day three of the Post 6 Firecracker tournament in Cheyenne on a three game losing streak, and were outscored 45-14 throughout those three contests.
Unbothered by the recent struggles, Laramie entered Saturday with a fresh outlook and split its two games, winning its first contest but falling to the Jefferson Academy Jaguars 9-8, in the backend of the doubleheader.
“The guys know where we’re at, they know we were going to have to gut out a couple games (Saturday),” Lozano said. “And I thought to come in and win by one in extras and to lose by one in the last at bat shows a lot of grit.”
With two outs on the board in the bottom of the sixth frame, the Jaguars put together four runs to take 9-7 advantage, which ultimately was the game-winning runs. It was the third consecutive game that the Rangers surrendered runs late in a contest.
“It’s frustrating,” Billy Jenkin said. “But I believe we have a team that we can come back and win most of those, we have it within ourselves to do that.”
Laramie started the contest by giving Jaguars pitcher Justus Vigil some trouble. Aidan Morris led off with a single, which was the first of three consecutive singles. Garrett Dodd and Brandon Chavez connected on the next two, while Dodd’s drove in Morris.
Jenkin was at the plate two batters later and sent a home run to deep center field, scoring Dodd and Chavez and giving the Rangers a 4-0 lead.
“I was just looking for a fastball out and away and I got a little under it, but the wind helped me with that,” Jenkin said.
Aside from the loss and the runs given up on the defensive side, Laramie was finding success with its bats Saturday, something that it wasn’t in the first two days of the tournament.
“It’s our team, and it's our vibe (Saturday),” Jenkin said “We have a really good vibe and if we keep that up, our bats will stay up, too.”
Three more runs were scored during the next two innings for the Rangers, before Jefferson Academy put together a three-run third inning. Two of those runs were scored on an Andre Baker double to deep left field.
Laramie failed to put any more runs on the board throughout the following three innings and scraped one run across in the top of the seventh, but stranded the tying run at third and the go-ahead run at second base as Alex Mercil went down swinging for the final out.
Jenkin was 1 for 2 with three RBI and two runs. Dodd went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Morris allowed seven hits over 5-2/3 innings and five runs while fanning eight batters.
It’ll be few days before Laramie takes the field again when it heads to Dickinson, North Dakota, for a tournament next weekend. Lozano expects the team to carry that same type of energy it showed Saturday morning.
“This last day of games we just had a lot of fight, they didn’t give up, they knew we were kinda down in the tournament, down on pitching but they came out and they fought hard,” he said. “Just that desire to win is there and that makes me feel good about the future.”
Laramie 11, Cheyenne 8
The Rangers gave up a six-run lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning in their first contest of the day, but scored three runs in the extra frame to secure a 11-8 win over the Cheyenne Hawks.
Dodd was 3 for 5 with one run and a double. Morris, Jenkin, Riley Hogsett, and Diego Medina each knocked in two runs.
Jenkin worked six innings on the mound and allowed six hits, six runs and struck out five batters.