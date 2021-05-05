The American Legion Post 14 Laramie Rangers AA baseball team had its busiest weekend yet on the young season with four games in two days at the Paul Eastridge Early Bird Round Robin in Casper.
Laramie (5-4 overall) started with losses on Saturday to the Casper Oilers (7-6) and Evanston Outlaws (6-3). The Rangers bounced back on Sunday with wins against the Gillette Roughriders (9-1) and Rock Springs Archie Hay Post 24 Sand Puppies (10-0).
Laramie was down 7-1 after five innings in the first game against host Casper before its rally of two runs in the top of the sixth inning and three more in the seventh was just short of the comeback.
The Rangers had five hits in the game, led by Billy Jenkin going 2-for-2 at the plate for an RBI and a run and Garrett Dodd and Ben Ruckman each knocking a triple. Laramie also had eight walks while striking out eight times.
Dodd went four innings in the start on the mound for Laramie. He allowed six hits, five earned runs and two walks with one strikeout. Chamberlain came in relief for a 1/3 of the fifth and gave up one hit, two earned runs with two walks and a strikeout. Tayton Moore closed out the game in the next 1 2/3 and kept Casper hitless with no walks, no runs and a strikeout.
More information from Saturday’s second game against Evanston was not available.
In Sunday’s first game against Gillette, the Rangers took an early 2-1 lead after the first inning and kept the Riders off the scoreboard for the next six innings. Laramie added three runs in the third, a run in the fourth and three more in the sixth for a the 9-1 win.
Laramie’s Brandon Chavez got the win after 4 2/3 innings with Ruckman in relief for the final 1 1/3 innings. Chavez limited Gillette to three hits, one run (unearned) with eight strikeouts and four walks. Ruckman posted one hit, four strikeouts and one walk. Between the two, Gillette had four singles.
Meanwhile, the Rangers had 10 hits, led by Ryan Chamberlain going 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs. Chavez, who had a double, and Riley Hogsett were 2-for-3 with three runs for Chavez and two runs and an RBI for Hogsett.
The Rangers’ offense continued in the second game Sunday against Rock Springs, needing five innings to complete with the 10-run rule.
Laramie scored three runs in the first, six in the second and one in third while limiting Rock Springs to two singles. Chamberlain got the win on the mound with nine strikeouts and two walks.
Seven different Rangers had at least one hit as they tallied 10 hits to go with seven walks. Chamberlain and Ruckman each had a double with Chamberlain also recording three RBI. Ruckman had an RBI and two runs, Hogsett and Moore were also 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs for Hogsett and a run for Moore.