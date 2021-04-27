The American Legion Post 14 Laramie Rangers AA baseball team opened the home slate with a doubleheader sweep Saturday against Sterling, Colorado, Saturday at Cowboy Field.
The Rangers improved to 3-2 on the young season, while it was the first games for the Tigers.
Laramie rallied with nine runs in the sixth inning during the first game for a 13-5 win. The Rangers followed that by limiting Sterling to one run in the first for an 8-1 win.
The Rangers knocked around 12 hits in the opener, led by Ben Ruckman going 4 for 5 at the plate including a triple, a home run, three RBI and three runs. Riley Hogsett was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBI and a run. Aidan Morris had a double, three RBI and scored two runs. Diego Medina tallied two singles and scored two runs.
Ryan Chamberlain got the start on the mound for Laramie and went five innings. He gave up five hits, five runs (two earned) with four strikeouts and one walk.
With Sterling leading 5-4 after five, Ben Ruckman pitched in relief and recorded the win after two innings of no hits, runs or walks and four strikeouts. Sterling had five hits and one walk.
Laramie broke a 1-1 tie in the second game with two runs in the bottom of the second and added a run in the fourth and four runs in the fifth.
The Rangers connected for 11 hits, including doubles from Ruckman, Medina and Garrett Dodd. Kolby Buus was 3 for 3 at the plate with two RBI and a run and Dodd was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run.
Billy Jenkins and Brandon Chavez shared pitching duties for Laramie and kept the Tigers to five singles with Jenkins getting the win. Jenkins pitched four innings with two hits, an earned run, three strikeouts and four walks. Chavez went three innings with three hits, no runs, three strikeouts and one walk.