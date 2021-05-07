Laramie High junior Alexis Stucky was announced as Wyoming’s volleyball player of the year by Gatorade on Thursday morning.
The 6-foot-2 outside hitter posted 419 kills, 371 digs, 35 service aces and 32 blocks to help the Lady Plainsmen go 24-0 and win the Class 4A state championship. She also was voted 4A’s player of the year by the state’s coaches and is a three-time all-state player.
Last season was the Lady Plainsmen’s second state title in program history and first since 1994.
Stucky — who has verbally committed to continue her career at the University of Florida — is the No. 16-ranked player in the Class of 2022 by PrepVolleyball.com.
“Alexis Stucky is hands down the best volleyball player in the state of Wyoming,” Campbell County coach Marcy Befus said in a news release. “She can do it all. She can hit any shot, she’s a great blocker and she has great hands. All that said, I’m most impressed with her defense.”
Stucky is the third Gatorade volleyball player of the year in Wyoming to be chosen from Laramie High. The others were Shelby Heggie (2003-04) and Caitlin McInerney (2011-12).
According to the news release from Gatorade, the award “recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court” regardless of classification level within the state.
Stucky has volunteered locally on behalf of the 4-H Club and youth volleyball programs and has a 4.0 grade-point average.
Stucky is also a finalist for Gatorade national volleyball player of the year to be announced in later this month.
The Gatorade player of the year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross-country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track and field, and awards one national player of the year in each sport.
The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which works with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.
Through Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Stucky also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing. She is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization she chose is deserving of one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year.
Gatorade player of the year winners’ grants have totaled more than $2.7 million across 1,117 organizations.