There will be a familiar face and voice from the community on the sidelines leading Laramie High girls basketball.
Terrance Reese, a former Rock River head coach for girls basketball and football for several years, was also a longtime coach for many sports in Laramie coaching at Laramie High and Laramie Middle schools as a football assistant coach at LHS and football head coach for LMS. In total, he has 14 years of coaching in Albany County.
Reese was named Tuesday as the next Lady Plainsmen basketball coach Thursday, pending approval at the next Albany County School District No. 1 board meeting.
“I am beyond excited to be the new head girls basketball coach for Laramie High School!” Reese said in a statement released by the school district. “This program has always been of interest to me since I started coaching basketball here in Albany County, whether with the youth or at Rock River.
“I believe that there is a strong commitment to excellence already in place from the young ladies within the program. These young women want to compete for a state championship, and I will continue to foster that excitement with my passion for the sport of basketball and what it can teach, on and off the court.
“We know that the (Class) 4A East Conference is one of the toughest in our state and we will represent our school and community by competing daily and deserve victory in our actions.”
Reese has been a teacher at Laramie High School since 2018 and has been coaching the Laramie Middle School eighth-grade football team. Before his time coaching at LMS, Reese was the head girls basketball coach at Rock River from 2013-18.
Reese takes over for Nick Darling, who recently resigned for family career opportunities in Pullman, Washington, where they lived for 11 years before moving to and living in Laramie for nearly eight years. The LHS girls were 7-12 overall and 1-5 the Southeast Quadrant last season in Darling’s one season with the Lady Plainsmen. It was an improvement from going 4-18 overall, 0-6 Southeast in 2019.
At Rock River, Reese was honored with two 1A East Region coach of the year honors, and became the first coach in the school’s history to lead the team to back-to-back state tournament appearances. Reese led the Lady Longhorns to their first ever win at the state tournament.
“Coach Reese brings several years as a successful high school head coach in Wyoming, as well as energy and excitement to the program,” Ron Wagner, LHS activities director, said in the news release. “Coach Reese has been a staple in youth athletics ranging from beginners to high achieving high school athletics in Laramie in many sports, but truly has a passion and drive for the sport of basketball. We are excited to watch Reese continue a path to greatness with our wonderful athletes.”
Reese was also the Rock River head football coach from 2014-17, leading the school to its first varsity win. From 2009-14, Reese was an assistant coach at Laramie High, coaching receivers and defensive backs. From 2007-09, he was the head coach of the seventh- and eighth-grade football teams at LMS.
Reese earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing communication from the University of Wyoming in 2003 while he was a member of the Cowboys football team from 1998-03. He completed a Master of Science in secondary education at Grand Canyon in 2017.