The Laramie High track and field teams competed last weekend at the same venue as this week’s upcoming Wyoming Class 4A state championships.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen started the postseason at the 4A East Regional Championships at Harry Geldien Stadium with the LHS girls finishing sixth and the boys seventh as many athletes finished in the top eight for the finals.
The girls were led by three event wins — two from senior Libby Berryhill. She won the 800-meters in 2 minutes, 16.96 seconds with Central sophomore Sydney Morrell second at 2:17.73. Berryhill also claimed the 1,600 in 5:15.63 with Kelly Walsh junior Finley Klinger runner-up at 5:15.63.
LHS sophomore Kodi Johnsonm, junior Cassie Wulff, freshman Addie Forry and Berryhill also won the 1,600 sprint medley in 4:18.55. Thunder Basin was second in 4:20.54.
The Lady Plainsmen also had a strong 4x100 relay for runner-up in 50.74 with the team of senior Taylor Gardner, junior Mischa Yurista, Wulff and Johnson. Campbell County won in 49.95.
LHS junior Ilysa Soule was runner-up in the 3,200 meters in 12:01.52 with Klinger winning the event in 11:51.33. Gardner was also third in the triple jump with a leap of 35 feet, 7½ inches.
The relays scored the most points for the Plainsmen as they placed in the top three in all four team events.
Junior Quail Perkins, seniors Austin Dahl and Garrett Dodd and sophomore Meyer Smith was second in the 1,600 sprint medley in 3:42.87 to just be edged out by Sheridan at 3:41.14.
Senior Aidan Morris, Perkins, senior Travis Judd and Dodd were third in the 4x100 relay in 44.22. Judd, Dahl, junior Will McCrea and Dodd were third in the 4x400 in 3:29.18. Smith, freshman Eli Berryhill, junior Russell King and McCrea was third in the 4x800 relay in 8:24.48.
Aidan Morris was also second in the pole vault clearing a height of 14-5 and third in the 110 hurdles in 15.64.
Sophomore Mahlon Morris was third in the triple jump at 42-10.
The state championships, featuring all classifications, will be Thursday through Saturday.