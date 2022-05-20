CHEYENNE — The Laramie High girls soccer team nearly stunned the defending Class 4A champions in Thursday’s state tournament opener at Riske Field, but a late score off a free kick followed by a strong showing in a shootout kept Rock Springs’ title defense alive for at least another day.
LHS, the No. 4 seed from the East Conference, held a 3-2 lead over the top seed from the West in the final moments of regulation. However, a 73rd-minute foul by the Lady Plainsmen set up an opportunity for Rock Springs senior Eily Taucher from 30 yards out.
Taucher — who sank a free kick to even the score earlier in the second half — fired the ball into the box and classmate Karli Nelson volleyed it into the back of the net amid a swarm of players to send the game to extra time tied at 3-3. Following a scoreless overtime, the Lady Tigers edged Laramie 3-1 in a shootout.
“We practice those a lot,” Taucher said of the team’s success on penalty kicks. “On the last one I just decided to play it in, and my team was there so it worked out.”
Rock Springs coach Stephen Pyer points to his team’s veteran leadership as a driving force in Thursday’s comeback, as the weather conditions changed from sunny and in the mid-70s to chilling winds, with raindrops starting to fall during the decisive penalty kicks.
Nelson and fellow seniors Kylee Knudsen and Brecken Hunsaker — who scored the game’s first goal — opened the shootout with three straight successful results, sealing the win as Laramie narrowly missed the net on three of its four attempts.
“Having nine seniors, that experience is what really helped out,” Pyer said. “They kept their heads. They weren't freaking out or going boom ball. Especially with the weather changing into an Arctic cold wind, I can't say enough about this group of girls.
“They work hard, they play 80 minutes — today was a 100-minute game — and when it came down to it, we put our PKs in the back of the net.”
Regardless of the loss, Laramie coach Justine Tydings came away from the match beaming with pride for her team.
The Lady Plainsmen evened the score in the 35th minute after falling behind, as junior Libby Goodspeed fired a 36-yard free kick into the top left corner of the net. Sophomore Chloe Whisenant followed suit in the 48th minute, bending a free kick across the field and into the top right corner from just outside the box. Sophomore Mercedes Garcia provided the final goal for the Lady Plainsmen, as an attempted clearance by the Rock Springs goalkeeper deflected off her and into the net.
Outside of LHS’ woes against free kicks, sophomore goalkeeper Mckenna Barham also had a solid outing. She finished the day with 10 saves, including a couple in overtime.
The Lady Plainsmen will face Sheridan in the consolation bracket at 11 a.m. today at Cheyenne East.
“(I was proud of) their overall effort,” Tydings said. “I think we went in without any expectation really. They just came to battle and play their game, and they did. I think we surprised Rock Springs a little bit, so I was pleased. We've been persevering through things all year, and this was just another tick to that box.”
As for the Lady Tigers, their pursuit of a second consecutive state championship will resume today with a semifinal showdown against Jackson Hole. First kick is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Cheyenne East.
“We're going for the two-peat on the state championship,” Pyer said. “We've won regionals six in a row, but when it comes down to it, we're here to win the big ship. We have one game at a time, and now we deal with the weather tomorrow and see what these girls can do in the semifinals.”