Billy Jenkin’s .264 batting average isn’t going to strike fear in the Laramie Rangers’ opponents.
However, the junior’s meager average doesn’t do justice to just how hot his bat has been over the past month.
Jenkin’s batting average fell to .164 (9 for 55) after he went 0 for 4 during the Rangers’ 10-9 extra innings win over Wheatland on June 1. His 29 strikeouts to that point were more than double the second-most on the roster.
Jenkin was struggling mightily. His confidence was as low as it has ever been. He was looking for specific pitches whenever he stepped into the batter’s box.
“I was trying to be perfect, and that just wasn’t working,” Jenkin said.
Jenkin changed his offensive approach heading into Laramie’s trip to the Veterans Classic in Rapid City, South Dakota. Instead of stepping to the plate and hunting for specific pitches, Jenkin dug in, intent on hitting any pitch that entered a specific zone. He also told himself he would be content with putting the ball in play, regardless of whether those balls fell for hits or resulted in outs.
“I decided sometimes it was OK to just put the ball in play and force the defense to make a play,” he said. “Sometimes that’s just as good as a hit, especially if you’re moving the runner.”
That approach has paid off in a big way.
Jenkin is batting .365 (19 for 52) over the past 19 games. Included in those 19 knocks are four doubles, two triples and a home run. He also has driven home 15 runs and struck out just 10 times.
The seven extra-base hits are no surprise to Laramie manager Aaron Lozano.
“When he clears his head and lets his swing work, he lives in the gaps and hits a lot of doubles and triples,” Lozano said. “He’s not really fleet of foot, or one of the fastest kids on the team, but he puts balls in places that are hard for the defense to get to, and that gets him to second and third a lot.”
The results of Jenkin’s shift in mindset were almost immediate. He batted .467 (7 for 15) to help the Rangers go 4-1 in Rapid City.
“It was kind of like a boulder, where once it started rolling, it was hard to stop,” Jenkin said.
While Jenkin describes his turnaround as a runaway rock, Lozano describes it as a snowball.
“Sometimes you just need a little luck,” the Rangers’ skipper said. “Some people might see it as lucky, but the person in the slump might see it as, ‘OK, now I’ve got it figured out,’ and they get a lot of confidence from getting a couple hits.
“He got a couple hits, got a couple more, got into a groove and has really started hitting. We thought he had the potential to hit like this, and it’s been exciting to see him coming into his own.”
Jenkin’s change in approach has been apparent to his teammates.
“At the beginning of the season, (Jenkin) was pretty laid back and wasn’t that aggressive at the plate,” sophomore Brandon Chavez said. “The past month, he has really been firing and seeing pitches well and hitting a lot of line drives.”
As good as Jenkin has been with the bat as of late, he has been even better on the base paths. His nine steals are third-most on the team. He makes up for his lack of foot speed with savvy, Lozano said.
“Sometimes pitchers get into a groove and don’t change up their timing, and Billy ends up on third because he has their timing figured out,” the coach said.
Laramie’s July 1 loss to the Fort Collins (Colorado) GoJo’s offered a prime example of Jenkin’s heads-up base running. Jenkin led off the sixth inning by drawing a six-pitch walk. Chavez hit a chopper that forced Fort Collins third baseman Ty Duran to charge hard toward home in order to field the ball and have a chance at throwing Chavez out at first.
GoJo’s shortstop, Collin Verville, also came in on the ball and didn’t cover third in Duran’s absence.
Jenkin capitalized on the fact nobody was covering third and took the base. He scored the Rangers’ lone run of their 14-1 loss on Ben Malone’s single three pitches later.
“He might be the best baserunner we have on this team,” Lozano said. “You have to have confidence in yourself to do those things, and when you’re doing those things, it can translate into other parts of your game.”