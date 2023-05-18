ROCK SPRINGS — Halfway through the first half of Laramie’s match against Kelly Walsh, Lady Trojans forward Aspen Scherck scored to give her team an early 1-0 lead.

It proved to be the only goal Kelly Walsh needed, as it held on for a 1-0 win over the Lady Plainsmen.


