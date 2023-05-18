ROCK SPRINGS — Halfway through the first half of Laramie’s match against Kelly Walsh, Lady Trojans forward Aspen Scherck scored to give her team an early 1-0 lead.
It proved to be the only goal Kelly Walsh needed, as it held on for a 1-0 win over the Lady Plainsmen.
“We put ourselves in some pretty good spots,” Laramie coach Justine Tydings said. “We gave up somewhat of an early goal that put us down, and it was tough for us to respond.”
Despite the low score, there was no lack of quality opportunities in the match. The teams combined for 26 shot attempts and 13 shots on goal in the contest.
Laramie generated early pressure on Kelly Walsh. The Lady Plainsmen outshot the Trojans 4-1 in the opening 15 minutes, and also held a 2-0 advantage in shots on goal. Despite the early pressure, Laramie was unable to get anything dangerous enough to break the ice.
In the 20th minute, Kelly Walsh made Laramie pay. After some lost coverage in front of the net, Trojans forward Aspen Scherck got loose and slipped a shot underneath a sliding McKenna Barham for the 1-0 lead.
Kelly Walsh turned up the pressure following the goal, generating the next four shot attempts and the next two shots on goal. Its best chance to extend the lead came late in the first half after the ball took an awkward hop off Allison Beeston’s foot and fell straight onto the foot of Eleanor Veauthier. But Veauthier’s shot was handled by Barham.
Both teams came out swinging to start the second half, combining for three high-danger chances on net in the first two-and-a-half minutes. Laramie managed to turn its pressure back on, generating three high-quality scoring chances in the opening 10 minutes, but unfortunate bounces kept all but one from landing on net.
Midway through the second half, Laramie’s best chance came off the foot of Devani Romero. Romero broke to the top of the penalty area and rifled a shot that rang off the crossbar and stayed out.
Laramie’s final chance of the game came in the final minute of play. Ava Wallhead had an opportunity in tight off a corner kick, but her header missed the top corner of the net by mere inches.
“It is all about how the team is feeling in the day,” Laramie senior Maya Peterson said. “We just didn’t play the game we are used to playing. We needed to connect a little better.”
With the loss, Laramie’s chances of bringing home a state title have come to an end. However, it still has something to play for. The Lady Plainsmen move down to the lower bracket and will play again Friday at 9 a.m. for a chance to advance to the consolation finals.
While a state title is off the table, Tydings said she wants to see her team play with pride as they attempt to send their six seniors out with a bang.
“It is about making sure our seniors maximize their time,” she said. “They have given everything to this program. It is about honoring them with our effort and energy in the next game.”
KELLY WALSH 1, LARAMIE 0
Halftime: Kelly Walsh 1-0
Goal: Kelly Walsh, Scherck (Hill), 20
Shots: Laramie 12, Kelly Walsh 14. Shots on goal: Laramie 6, Kelly Walsh 7. Saves: Laramie 6 (Barham), Kelly Walsh 6 (Harris).
Corner kicks: Laramie 8, Kelly Walsh 2. Offsides: Laramie 0, Kelly Walsh 2. Fouls: Laramie 4, Kelly Walsh 3.