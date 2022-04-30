LARAMIE — The first order of business late Friday afternoon and into the evening at Deti Stadium was just keeping the soccer ball in Albany County.
That was done with low passes for the most part, and the Laramie High boys soccer team remained undefeated in East Conference action with a 3-1 home win against Thunder Basin.
Shortly before the starting kickoff, a significant snow squall blew through the eastside of Laramie. But the main weather conditions to overcome on the field were 30 mph winds with gusts up to almost 60 mph out the west-northwest knocking a temperature of 38 degrees to a chill of 26 degrees.
Both teams set a tone of playing up-and-down the field with wide-open offensive surges, although shots on goal were very few during a scoreless first half. Third-ranked Laramie (11-1 overall, 9-0 East) had six shots, one on goal. Thunder Basin had three shots, all not on frame.
That all changed midway through the second half after a couple of rebounds found their way to the foot of Plainsmen senior Landon Whisenant. He made good on two goals in a span of three minutes when he was in the right place and the right time as the Bolts defense didn’t clear the ball.
Whisenant scored in the 53rd minute when he cleaned up a ball bouncing around the penalty box. His second unassisted goal was in the 56th after a blast from about 25 yards out.
“Zero-zero at half and we were moving the ball well,” Whisenant said. “It was just too close of a game and getting those two goals was a shift in the momentum in the game. Then (Thunder Basin) got a decent goal about 15 minutes and (later) Cameron (Hoberg) and Sammy (Heaney) had an amazing goal to finish it off.
“Overall, it was a great team performance and I am proud of the guys.”
Thunder Basin (5-5-2, 4-4-2) turned up the heat on its end to make it a one-goal game in the 69th after a long free kick was sent in. The first shot was initially a header by junior Caleb Howell, and the ball came to junior Angel Ontiveros, who finished the play for the Bolts’ first shot on goal in the game.
“It was a pretty evenly-fought match,” Thunder Basin coach Saber Garcia said. “We gave up a couple of goals halfway through the second half, but up to that point it was really back-and-forth. Unfortunately, it took (Laramie scoring) two goals to get our offense going with some good opportunities at the end of the second half. We had a lot of guys pushing forward, but let them counter on us.”
Laramie senior goalkeeper Talon Luckie preserved the 2-1 margin with a diving save to his right with about three minutes left. He also came out to challenge another push by a Thunder Basin player with a sliding stop that he took the worse of the encounter.
Laramie freshman Sammy Heaney (assist) and senior Cameron Hoberg (goal) iced the game with just over a minute left with a counterattack and finish for the 3-1 win.
“The one thing I was really proud of our team was how well we possessed the ball,” Laramie coach Anne Moore said. “We were connecting passing, controlling the game and switching the point of attack. I was extremely happy about the way we played as a team — for both halves. … We created three really nice goals.”
Laramie doubled up Thunder Basin with overall shots 16-8, and had seven shots on goal compared to two for the Bolts.
The Plainsmen will next host Cheyenne South at noon today.