LARAMIE – Figuring out the starting lineup was an easy decision for Laramie girls basketball coach Terrance Reese with five seniors on Senior Night.
Janey Adair, Morgann Jensen, Ondra Watson, Riquell Curry and Teagan Bluemel started each half as fourth-ranked Laramie beat Cheyenne South 71-26 Friday night at the LHS main gym.
“I was happy our seniors came out and play the way they did because they work so hard during practice,” Reese said. “For them to get us going early and with the way they worked together with the leadership they’ve shown all year.”
Those five worked for a 7-5 early lead for the Lady Plainsmen, before the most of the usual starters entered the game with 3 minutes, 13 seconds left in the first quarter. Bluemel scored five of her eight points in the opening frame. Also contributing was Jensen with 12 inside points for her total of 14, Adair cashed in eight points with the help of a couple of 3-pointers and Curry converted her first 3-pointer in her LHS career in the fourth quarter.
“It was really cool I got to play with my fellow seniors and it was the first time we got to play together on the floor at once,” Curry said. “At first, I didn’t think (the 3-pointer) was going to go in, then when it did I thought it was so cool.”
Laramie (14-7 overall, 7-3 Class 4A East Conference) doubled up the Lady Bison 18-9 by the end of the opening quarter and started the second with a 14-0 run, spurred by the play of Addison Forry, who scored 12 of her game-high 19 points in the quarter before the half for a 38-16 lead.
Janiah Wright and Amya Smith led the Bison (0-20, 0-10) with six points each, and five points came from both Bailey Williams and Kaelin Van Tassell.
LARAMIE 71, CHEYENNE SOUTH 26
Cheyenne South.…. 9 7 6 4 – 26
Laramie.……........... 18 20 18 15 – 71
Cheyenne South: Ramirez 0, Wright 6, Montgomery 0, Brennan 1, Smith 6, Williams 5, Zubia 0, K. VanTassell 5, Haggberg 2, Garcia 1, Quist 0, Halverson 0, Montoya 0