Laramie High played perennial state title contender Sheridan close for a quarter and a half during Friday night’s season opener at Deti Stadium. Unfortunately for the Plainsmen, the wheels fell off after that.
The Broncs erupted for 28 second-quarter points, including three touchdowns over the final 3:42 of the first half, to pave the way for a 57-0 victory.
Injuries, penalties and turnovers proved paramount in the downfall of the Plainsmen, who trailed by just a touchdown after one quarter. Mental mistakes began to become commonplace once the second frame began, though, and a seven-point hole swiftly snowballed into an insurmountable deficit.
“We were ecstatic. We were in a game. We were playing and doing what we could do, and I’m sure they were thinking, ‘Wow,’ in the beginning,” Laramie coach Paul Ronga said. “The problem was we couldn’t sustain, and the mistakes crippled us. The mistakes are unlike these athletes in this program. We’re much better than that.”
“(We had) guys down with injuries, and those injuries hurt us. Then we had multiple personnel changes, and then we had guys in with not many reps, and it just snowballed out of hand. We were in it and excited in the beginning, and that’s something to hang our hats on. But, going forward, the mistakes need to be rectified and corrected.”
Laramie opened the game with an onside kick attempt that was recovered by the Broncs at their 45-yard-line. Three plays later, on a 41-yard screen pass from Carl Askins to Colson Coon, Sheridan was in the end zone.
The Plainsmen started the next drive at their 21-yard-line and immediately moved the ball down the field, as Ethan Jenkins found Cooper Gray for 25 yards on a flea-flicker pass. They attempted to try their luck with some more trickeration on the next play, however, and weren’t so fortunate.
A pitch-back pass went awry, and the Broncs pounced on a fumble near midfield — the first of seven turnovers on the night for Laramie.
“The second play wasn’t executed properly, and I was surprised because we worked on it for three weeks,” Ronga said. “These are some of our seniors and leaders, and that second play set us back. We were still able to stay in the game, but there were just too many (mistakes).”
Despite their early setbacks, the Plainsmen remained competitive until late in the second quarter. They converted three of their first five third-down attempts and made several defensive stops, including an interception by Mason Branch deep in Laramie territory late in the first quarter. The Plainsmen defense recorded a three-and-out the next time they stepped on the field, continuing a 12-plus-minute scoring drought for Sheridan.
“I think we played good in the first quarter, so we just need to feed off of that,” Gray said. “We have to stay in the game all game, and be aggressive all game long. It doesn’t just stop after we get down a couple points.”
Laramie appeared to be on its way to a scoring opportunity as an eight-play drive spanned the end of the first and start of the second quarters. With the Plainsmen approaching midfield following their second third-down conversion of the possession, however, things began to crumble.
The Broncs forced and recovered a fumble at the Laramie 46-yard line less than a minute into the second quarter, and Carter McComb scored on a 21-yard reverse three plays later to make it 14-0 Sheridan.
Even with this troublesome turn of events, the Plainsmen stayed within striking distance until the late stages of the half. A 12-yard touchdown reception by Dane Steel — set up by a 51-yard punt return by McComb, just moments after Laramie crossed midfield for the first of two times all game — set the downturn into motion with 3:42 left in the second quarter.
Steel added another touchdown catch with 50 seconds remaining in the half, before Rich Hall capitalized on one of Jenkins’ three interceptions, finding Matthew Ketner for a 21-yard score with one second on the clock.
“There’s no doubt we felt something in that first quarter,” Ronga said. “We were there with them, and we felt good about ourselves. But then, this preponderance of mistakes, drive after drive after drive, something cracked, and I don’t know exactly what it was. It was unsettling, because of how much of the game we were in.
“I just want to look at the first quarter and a half and build on something like that.”
Sheridan kept rolling with 15 points in the first six minutes out of the break, but the Laramie defense held strong after that. The only points allowed the rest of the game came on an interception returned for a touchdown by Cody Dunham in the fourth quarter, as the Plainsmen recorded a pair of red-zone stops as well as a turnover on downs in the second half.
“If we get in the game and know what we’re doing, we can stop them on any down,” Gray said. “We just have to keep doing that all season.”
Ronga — a veteran coach in his first year with the Plainsmen — has established a mantra for the 2021 season: Build. Laramie will get a chance to do just that next Friday, as they head on the road to Gillette to face winless Campbell County.
“We have to get out of this funk somehow,” Ronga said. “We have eight weeks to go. We’re trying to get healthier, and we just have to build on that first quarter or so where we stood toe-to-toe with a state champion. It’s not going to be easy. The hard work starts now.”