After the season-long points were tallied, Laramie High senior Emmet Shuman and sophomore Eliza Fay were in the top 10 for the 2022 all-state Nordic skiing honors.
The announcement Monday from the Wyoming Coaches Association followed the Wyoming Nordic Skiing State Championships last Friday and Saturday. The event was hosted by Pinedale at White Pine Ski Area Nordic Center. The first day featured 5-kilometer freestyle/skate races, followed by 10km classic races the next day.
Selections for all-state are based on points accumulated from Wyoming High School Activities Association sanctioned races, which also include the state championships.
The Plainsmen placed fourth overall with 134 team points and the Lady Plainsmen fifth at 86.
The Jackson Hole teams dominated the team standings, once again, with a boys and girls sweep for team titles. The Jackson boys had 277 points for their fourth straight title and 21st as a program. The Jackson girls tallied 252 for their 11th straight title and 17th championship.
The Plainsmen were led by senior Tristan Smith, who finished the highest in both races for the LHS boys. He was 12th in the 5km freestyle in 14 minutes, 31.7 seconds and 14th in the 10km classic in 33:14.6.
Jackson Hole’s Mason Wheeler won both individual titles at 13:14.9 for the freestyle and 28:45.0 for the classic. Jackson swept the top four places in the freestyle and top six places in the classic.
Shuman was the second Plainsman to finish the freestyle (15th, 14:46.2) and the third for LHS in the classic (19th, 34:02.7).
The next three placers for the Plainsmen in the freestyle race were junior Emmitt Gray (22nd, 15:29.5), freshman Jack Voos (24th, 15:34.2) and freshman Gideon Moore (25th, 15:46.0).
Gray was also the second LHS finisher in the classic race at 16th in 33:36.7, then after Shuman, the next two for LHS were Moore (20th, 34:12.2) and Voos (29th, 35:46.3).
Fay led the Lady Plainsmen in both races, finishing 15th in the freestyle at 17:22.9 and 21st in the classic at 42:04.4.
The next four Lady Plainsmen in the freestyle race were senior Isa Naschold (26th, 19:01.2), sophomore Laura Brande (34th, 20:15.2), senior Kieran Burns (37th, 20:40.1) and freshman Morgan Gelwicks (51st, 22:11.0).
The next four LHS girls in the classic race were Naschold (26th, 43:54.1), Burns (31st, 46:07.6), Brande (33rd, 46:53.9) and sophomore Zeren Homer (43rd, 48:46.3).
The Jackson girls were led by Kate Brigham, who won the freestyle race in 15:17.7 and classic race in 34:18.6.