Laramie High was the destination for wrestlers from around the state Saturday when the Plainsmen hosted the Class 4A West Conference Wrestling Championships.
The grapplers battled for regional titles, podium placing and seeding for the upcoming state tournament scheduled for next Friday and Saturday at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Two competition mats were set up in the LHS main gym and the auxiliary gym had a competition mat and a warm-up mat with a full tournament fit into one day. Regional teams joining Laramie were from Natrona County, Evanston, Kelly Walsh, Rock Springs and Jackson Hole.
Six Plainsmen placed with two at runner-up, two for third and two for fourth as Laramie finished fifth with 105 team points. Natrona County won the regional title with 274½ with Evanston second at 208, Kelly Walsh third at 185 and Rock Springs fourth at 120½.
LHS senior Fischer Hawkins and sophomore Porter Trabing finished second by advancing to the championship matches at 138- and 113-pounds, respectively.
Hawkins improved to 13-3 on the season with a 2-1 effort. He pinned Evanston’s Reece Overy in 3 minutes, 22 seconds in the quarterfinals and notched an 8-0 major decision against Natrona’s Beau Russell in the semifinals. In the final match, Natrona’s Dylan Brenton came out on top with a 9-5 decision.
Trabing (18-16) also went to 2-1. He pinned Kelly Walsh’s Steven Henman in 1:53 in the quarterfinals, advanced by no contest against sophomore teammate Liam Knerr in the semifinal and lost a 4-3 decision to Natrona’s Tate Tromble in the title match.
Sophomore Dakota Ledford, at 132, and freshman Caden Polson, at 106, earned third place.
Ledford (31-12) went 3-1 with all four of his matched decided by fall. He pinned Natrona’s Teagan Berdan in 1:12 in the quarterfinal, lost to Rock Springs’ Garret Fletcher in 2:20 in the semifinals, pinned Rock Springs’ Hayden Romero in 0:51 in the consolation final and pinned Evanston’s Kyson Hamilton in 4:09 in the third-place match.
Polson (17-12) when 3-1 when he got started by pinning Evanston’s Kolby Hamilton in 3:07 in the quarterfinals, then lost to Natrona’s Tristan Tromble in a 13-2 major decision. Polson advanced past the consolation semifinals when he had a no contest against freshman teammate Zaden Seibel and bounced back with a 14-0 major decision win against Kelly Walsh’s Dylan Sorenson in the third-place match.
Senior Chris Alvarez (16-18), at 145, went 3-2 during the tourney and senior Connor Hobbs (26-17), at 120, was 2-2 as each secured fourth place.
Alvarez, after posting two wins by fall and one by decision earlier, lost his third-place match to Evanston’s Brady Roberts in a tight 4-0 decision.
Hobbs, who won two matches by fall and lost one by also a fall earlier, also had a close match for third place before coming up short in a 6-2 decision to Evanston’s Walker Wilson.