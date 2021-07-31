Cheyenne Post 6 continued its dominance in Wyoming American Legion AA baseball by outlasting Laramie 9-2 in the state championship game Friday at Cowboy Field.
It was the Sixers’ 18th state championship in the last 21 seasons, and the team is not done playing yet with the Wyoming state winner advancing to the Pacific Northwest Regional Tournament. The regional postseason tourney will be Aug. 4-8 in Gillette.
Cheyenne’s Colter McAnelly was 3-for-4 and a single shy of the cycle when he knocked a two-run home run, a triple and a double to go with his three RBIs and two runs. He was also named tournament most valuable player.
Post 6 (68-17-1), which set a single-season record for wins, jumped out to a 5-0 lead with three runs in the second inning and two more in the third.
The Rangers (41-25) scored its two runs in the bottom of the fourth when Ryan Chamberlain and Billy Jenkin each recorded an RBI to score Garrett Dodd and Brandon Chavez. Chavez and Jenkin recorded the only hits for Laramie for singles.
Cheyenne notched 11 hits in the contest with Zach Costopoulos adding a double and Keldon Hastings adding a triple. Cheyenne added two runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings for extra insurance.
Post 6 starting pitcher Bradley Feezer got the win for his four innings of work and limiting Laramie to the two singles and both runs unearned with one strikeout and one walk. McAnelly then moved to the mound for the save after three innings of hitless pitching with three strikeouts and no walks. Feezer only had 44 pitches and McAnelly had 33 tosses to the plate.
Laramie used three pitchers, beginning with Dodd, who went five innings for eight hits, seven runs (four earned) with two strikeouts and five walks. Aidan Morris pitched the sixth for three hits, two earned runs and no strikeouts or walks. Tayton Moore pitched a clean seventh.
The start of game was moved from 1 p.m. to 11 a.m. to avoid the late-afternoon monsoonal thunderstorms in the region throughout the past several days.
The Class AA All-State honors were also announced on Friday after voting from the eight head coaches. Selected to the first team from Laramie were Chamberlain, Chavez, Dodd and Morris. Chamberlain and Chavez were unanimous selections. Ben Ruckman was selected to the second team.
Laramie’s Aaron Lozano was coach of the year after the state’s biggest turnaround from a season ago of a 27-26 record to having 14 more wins and one less loss. The Rangers were also awarded the state tournament sportsmanship award.