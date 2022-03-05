CHEYENNE — Slow starts to each half cost the Laramie girls during a 49-40 loss to Campbell County in an elimination game at the Class 4A East Conference tournament Friday afternoon at Storey Gym.
The Lady Plainsmen, finishing the season at 14-9 overall, didn’t score their first points until 3 minutes, 5 seconds had gone off the clock in the first quarter. Their next basket came on a putback from freshman Carson Milam with four seconds remaining in the frame.
Sophomore Addison Forry netted Laramie’s first field goal of the second half with 51 seconds to play in the third quarter, and the Camels stretched a two-point halftime lead to 33-21 by that point.
“That run (Campbell County) made to start the third quarter was the determining factor in this game,” first-year Laramie coach Terrance Reese said. “We just couldn’t make a run to get over that. We competed our tails off, but we just couldn’t pull ahead.
“We played good defense, forced a couple turnovers and rebounded the ball well. Team defense and defensive intensity are what we want to be known for, and we kept that up the whole game.”
The Lady Plainsmen were able to stay in the game despite their offensive struggles.
A pair of free throws by senior Janey Adair were sandwiched between two 3-pointers from sophomore Kylin Shipman on the left side of the arc, which trimmed Campbell County’s lead to 36-33 with 6:29 remaining in the contest.
“We stayed positive the whole time,” said senior Morgann Jensen, who scored eight points. “Coach Reese’s motto is staying positive and keeping the energy high, and we did that even when our offense wasn’t quite there.
“We were able to do that and turn some defense into offense. We just didn’t make enough shots.”
Laramie trailed 45-40 with 2:48 remaining, but committed two turnovers trying to get the ball into the post. The Camels (7-16) also made 11 of 18 fourth-quarter free-throw attempts to seal the win. They were 21 of 32 from the charity stripe for the game.
“I really like our post presence because we have two really good girls down there who work hard,” Reese said. “We were telling our guards to look inside, and (the Camels) defended it well. They were helping a lot on our post entries and deflecting the post passes.
“We just didn’t execute the way we ordinarily do in both of our games this weekend. Even though we didn’t execute as well as we wanted to, our defense and effort still gave us a chance to win.”
Shipman paced Laramie with 11 points, including nine in the fourth quarter. Forry added 10.
Campbell County junior Madison Robertson led all scorers with 18 points. She made five 3-pointers.