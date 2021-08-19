Editor’s note: Information for Laramie Youth Baseball was provided by courtesy of Aaron Voos. Information for Laramie Girls Softball was provided by courtesy of WyoPreps.com.
The Little League World Series begins today in Williamsport, Pennsylvania and the Little League Softball World Series played its championship game Wednesday in Greenville, North Carolina.
Earlier this summer, a Laramie Youth Baseball team and two Laramie Girls Softball teams were crowned state champions.
Laramie Youth Baseball
The Laramie Youth Baseball teams were a collection of All-Stars with the Minors (ages 9-10) capturing a state championship and the Majors (ages 11-12) finishing runner-up.
The Laramie Minors and Majors first won championships at their respective district tournaments, hosted in Torrington from July 19-24.
The Minors defeated Douglas (6-1), Casper (19-1), Torrington (4-0) and Torrington again in the championship game (10-5). The Majors defeated Platte County (11-1), Gillette (3-2), Torrington (10-1) and Gillette again in the championship (10-1). Both teams advanced to Riverton for the state tournaments, played July 28-31.
The Minors, managed by Mitch Biggs and helped coached by Kelly Boo and Aaron Voos, won three straight for the state title. Laramie defeated Green River (13-3), Torrington (6-5) and much like at the district tourney, beat Torrington again for the championship — this time behind the efforts of Cal Richardson’s 6-0 complete-game shutout.
“What an awesome experience for this team,” Biggs said in an email to the Laramie Boomerang. “This is a talented group of kids and they showed it by winning both the district and state tournaments in convincing fashion. Their future is bright and Laramie should be proud of them for their efforts both on and off the field.
“… Torrington proved to be a difficult opponent as we kept coming up against them multiple times. (It) is a good program and we have nothing but respect for their kids and coaches.”
The Laramie Majors, managed by Matt Lehning and helped coached by Josh Dorrell and Dave Hardesty, went 3-2 at the state tournament. Laramie beat Green River (9-7), lost to Cody (7-5), beat Gillette (10-0) and beat Cody (7-4) to force a second game against Cody for the championship before losing 14-1.
“(It was) not quite the end result we wanted, but I’m proud of the boys and their effort,” Lehning said. “They worked hard and represented Laramie well. … The community support was something special.”
Laramie Girls Softball
Laramie Girls Softball, for ages 6-18, sent nine teams to the state championship July 15-18 hosted in Gillette beginning with pool play to decide the weekend brackets. Seven those teams finished in the top three.
Two Laramie teams claimed state championships — the 8-and-under (8U machine pitch) and the 10U B squads.
The Laramie Lightning 8U team won its fourth straight state championship. After going 2-0 in pool play, Laramie beat the Lil’ Rebels from Casper (8-0), the Lady Lobos from Wheatland (14-5) and the Lander Legends (13-5) in the championship game.
The Lightning 10U B team dominated the competition at state for the championship with a 75-12 score differential during the tourney. In bracket action, Laramie beat the Cheyenne Extreme (20-4), Gillette Blue Jays (5-3) and the Sheridan Mystix 17-0 in the championship game.
Laramie teams finishing runner-up at state were 10U Rec, 12U Rec and 16U Rec.