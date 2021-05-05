CHEYENNE — A pair of home runs in the third inning was the main difference in Tuesday afternoon’s softball game between Cheyenne South and Laramie.
After the contest was delayed for an hour because of lighting in the area, it took the Lady Plainsmen a few innings to find some momentum at the plate. Once they did, it led to a six-run third inning and an 11-1 win over South at Cheyenne Junior Baseball Complex.
“Our mentality was definitely what changed (in the third inning),” Laramie junior pitching ace Janey Adair said. “We went up there expecting strikes and expecting hits instead of walks, which really changed how we were scoring.”
Sophomore Izabella Pacheco doubled to right field and scored senior Colby Stickelman for Laramie’s first run of the third frame. Two batters later, sophomore Paysen Witte approached the plate and hit a home run to left-center field with two strikes on the count, which scored Pacheco.
Freshman Brooklyn McKinney reached base on a walk during the next at bat and Adair followed by connecting on the first pitch she saw, hitting it out in near the exact same spot as Witte and giving the Lady Plainsmen an 8-1 advantage with her first home run of the season.
“We just stayed resilient,” Laramie coach Luke Andrews said. “We had a lot more confidence going and it’s a lot easier when you have a lot of energy in the dugout.”
While Laramie (3-4 overall, 3-4 East Conference) scored at least one run in each inning besides the first, South (1-6, 1-6) struggled to get any runs across besides in the first inning.
With two outs, senior Michaela Moorehouse, who attends Torrington High and plays for South, hit a line drive to right field that allowed her to round the bases and score South’s lone run on an in-the-park homer.
“I don’t think we had the kill switch ready to go,” South coach Curtis Quigley said. “It showed with our at bats early, we had one good at bat early in that first inning with Moorehouse … our approach didn’t start showing up until the fourth inning and you can’t wait that long to make an adjustment, so, to me that was a lot of our inexperience showing up.”
The Lady Plainsmen had an opportunity to extend their lead in the top of the fifth inning and secure with a 10-run lead, which would have ended the game if South failed to score in the bottom of the frame. However, with the bases loaded and one out, Moorehouse, South’s pitcher, managed to get out of the jam with a strikeout and a fly-out to shortstop, giving her team another inning to cut its deficit, but the Bison failed to put any more runs up.
Adair went 3 for 5 with three RBI’s and picked up the win in the circle while striking out 15 batters and giving up just two hits. Pacheco was 3 for 4 at the plate and scored two runs.
Laramie’s final run of the contest came on an error, and was South’s seventh error of the contest.
Errors have haunted the Lady Bison while they look to limit those recurring mistakes.
“We’re going to continue to grow and that alone is going to make us dangerous, as long as we don’t make the same mistakes and that’s what we’re going to focus on,” Quigley said. “Just keep growing and take some of these bumps to the chin and say ‘This sucks, we’re not going to do that again.’”
It was one of the most complete games of the season for Laramie, Andrews said.
“We were just putting everything together all at once and that’s kind of the main thing," he said. "Every game we’ve won we’ve played really good defensively and really good offensively … its nice when we have everything going all at once.”