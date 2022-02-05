The Class 4A third-ranked Thunder Basin girls pulled away in the second half to beat fourth-ranked Laramie 59-49 Friday night at the LHS main gym.
The back-and-forth contest was highlighted by two stifling defenses creating turnovers and fast-break opportunities for points.
Laramie sophomore Addison Forry benefited most when she would slip behind the Lady Bolts’ defense and run the floor to receive long passes and convert them for multiple layups. That designed style opened the game and she continued to run the floor throughout en route to a game-high 21 points.
“When a shot goes up, I box out and then try to get down the court as fast as I can," Forry said. “When my teammates see me they know I am always down the court and we can just go.
“I run track and it’s like doing 400s (meters) all the time.”
Another early spark for the Lady Plainsmen (9-6 overall, 2-2 East Conference) came from the bench when senior post player Teagan Bluemel was called upon when junior Ruby Dorrell turned an ankle just minutes after the game started.
Bluemel held her own in the paint and contributed four early points as Laramie outscored Thunder Basin 16-13 in the first quarter. Dorrell was able to return to the court with 3 minutes, 22 seconds left in the period.
“It was a little bit different, but I’m always ready to go and to help our team in any way I can," Bluemel said. “I was upset that Ruby got hurt, but she came back in and played really well, so I played hard when I went in.
“(Thunder Basin) is tough and bigger than I am, and it is always interesting to play someone bigger than you are. But it was good to post up with them and play defense against them.”
Laramie built a 10-point lead at 29-19 midway through the second quarter, but Thunder Basin (12-3, 4-0) rallied late with a 12-2 run to pull within 33-31 at halftime. Junior Laney McCarty hit two of her five 3-pointers during that span and led the Bolts with 19 points.
The trend of late-quarter pushes continued in the third quarter as the Plainsmen worked hard for a lead 39-35 lead only to have the Bolts close the period out with a 8-0 run for a 43-39 advantage heading into the final period.
“We played tough and started the game well being amped up,” Laramie coach Terrance Reese said. “The girls did a good job executing in the first half. In the second half we did some good things as well, but some things got away from us.
“Rebounding was big and I think they beat us on the boards and we kind of settled for some jumpers instead of doing what we do and that’s fighting in the paint and getting the shots we want.”
The Bolts entered the contest as the top rebounding team in 4A with 35.7 per game.
Thunder Basin kept Laramie in check down the stretch by going 10-of-10 (14 of 15 for the game) at the free-throw line.
Senior Morgann Jensen added 11 points for Laramie and Bluemel finished with six points. Junior Joelie Spelts added 13 points, senior Risa Pilon had nine points and junior Peityn Williams chipped in eight points for Thunder Basin.