CHEYENNE — After 100 scoreless minutes of play and a valiant defensive effort on both sides, Thursday’s Class 4A state quarterfinal matchup at Okie Blanchard Stadium between Laramie High and Rock Springs came down to a series of penalty kicks from 12 yards out.
The Plainsmen and Tigers each buried their first three attempts of the shootout, but junior goalkeeper Hudson Conrad gave Rock Springs an advantage with a diving save to his right on LHS’ fourth try. Senior Brandon Hernandez found the high part of the net on the ensuing attempt to put the Tigers up 4-3 on penalty kicks, and Laramie’s final shot sailed above the crossbar to seal Rock Springs’ victory.
“We've had two shootouts in the past three games, and it takes a toll on the players,” Rock Springs coach Alan Wendlandt said. “I'm really proud of them. They persevered through all the adversity. We had a lot of players with injuries, and the players out on the field played their hearts out.”
Just like Thursday, the Tigers also found themselves knotted at 0-0 after two overtimes in their second game of last week's regional tournament against Kelly Walsh.
In that game, they came up short 4-2 in the shootout. This time, however, Conrad says he took a different approach — and the end result was a trip to the state semifinals.
“I just learned to not get down on myself when I get scored on,” he said. “On that last PK (against Kelly Walsh), I had bad emotions when I got scored on. I just forgot about it and moved onto the next one in this one. My teammates helped with that a lot.”
“PKs are scary for me,” I hate when we go into PKs, but my team gives me a lot of energy when we go into them. They're my family, and I just try to do my best for them.”
While the loss stung, particularly coming in shootout fashion, Laramie coach Anne Moore had nothing but praise for her team’s defensive effort following the game.
Rock Springs, which averaged 2.7 goals per game during the regular season, failed to find the net in regulation and overtime on 18 shots. Ten of these were saved by LHS senior goalkeeper Talon Luckie, with various players providing a wall in front of the net on various occasions.
“Rock Springs is dangerous when they get in the final third,” Moore said. “They're very quick and aggressive, and they like to take you on 1-on-1. Our defense held solid and our goalkeeper stayed organized. It was just an evenly matched battle until the end that ended up being decided by PKs, unfortunately.”
The Plainsmen will now head to the consolation bracket, which they won last season after dropping their tournament opener. They are scheduled to face Thunder Basin at 11 a.m. today at Cheyenne Central.
“We have seven seniors, and I told them, 'It's OK to be upset, to be angry, but we want to keep playing,'” Moore said. “Last year, we were in this situation, and we won the consolation bracket after we came back and won the next two games. It's just being able to be resilient and focus on the task at hand.”
As Rock Springs gears up for a semifinal showdown today against Jackson Hole, Wendlandt says the team will be leaning on everybody — whether it be bench players or key contributors. First kick is set for 4 p.m. at Cheyenne Central.
“Our bench is our 12th man,” Wendlandt said. “Our bench is just as important as anybody out on the field. Today, they were extremely positive, and they killed it.”