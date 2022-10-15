LHS football-Rock Springs-Malone

Laramie High junior quarterback Ben Malone, front, looks down the field before a passing attempt during a game against Rock Springs on Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

 Tyler Johnson/Rocket Miner

LARAMIE — There’s a lot of positives to build upon after the Laramie High football team put together one of its better road games in recent memory Friday night in Rock Springs.

In the end, the scoreboard was in favor of the Tigers 35-13. But the Plainsmen showed flashes of how they are improving, especially in the first half, down just 14-7 at halftime.

