Overall team speed and veteran experience for top-ranked Rock Springs was too much for Laramie to overcome Friday at Deti Stadium.
The Tigers scored early and often for a 50-16 win to put a bit of a damper on LHS' homecoming night just past the midway point of the season.
An uplifting moment for the Plainsmen, who wore his No. 22 on the back of their helmets, was when junior running Pablo Zepeda was released from the hospital Friday and joined his teammates and coaches in street clothes on the sideline. Zepeda was hospitalized since last Friday night after suffering a serious head injury.
“It was really incredible to see Pablo, one week later, on the sideline. That was a great moment for us and the community, and I am very happy for him and his family,” LHS coach Paul Ronga said during the KOWB 1290 AM postgame show.
Laramie (0-6) had the ball bounce its way early in the first quarter when senior kicker/punter Talon Luckie thumped a punt for 71 yards — longest so far in Class 4A — to pin the Tigers at their own 6 yard line.
Plainsman junior cornerback/receiver Adrien Calderon then jumped in front a pass from Rock Springs senior quarterback Brock Bider for an interception and 20-yard return to the Tigers’ 31. But Laramie later couldn’t convert that into point when Luckie’s 51-yard field goal attempt fell short.
“We saw a lot of Adrien Calderon, who is a fantastic player as a junior with an early interception to put us in good field position," Ronga said. "But probably to me (Rock Springs) is the best team we’ve faced all year — they were sound in everything they did.”
The Tigers (5-1) shook off the early miscues and proceeded to score three touchdowns in each of the first and second quarters for a 43-0 lead at halftime.
Bider went 12 of 14 for 236 and tossed four touchdowns, three of those to senior tight end Isaac Schoenfeld for scores from 22, 30 and 10 yards. The other touchdown throw was to senior running back Jake Eddy for 21 yards.
The Tigers also had 219 rushing yards, led by senior running back Dylan Coburn’s eight carries for 78 yards, including touchdown runs of 4 and 15 yards. Shoenfeld also had four carries for 50 yards and Eddy had 46 yards on six carries, one of which was an 11-yard touchdown. Rock Springs had 455 yards of total offense.
Rock Spring entered the contest boast the top rushing defense in Class 4A allowing just 82 yards on the ground. That’s average will go further down after holding Laramie to 19 rushing yards.
But the Plainsmen found some success through the air when sophomore Ben Malone was 22 of 34 for 266 yards and two touchdowns to go with two interceptions. The yardage is a career high for yardage.
The Plainsmen avoided the shutout when Malone hooked up with Calderon for a 9-yard touchdown pass-and-catch late in the third quarter, and senior receiver Jackson Devine capped the 10-play, 80-yard drive with a two-point catch. Calderon had a key 34-yard catch to the Tigers’ 14 during the drive.
In the fourth quarter, Devine broke a screen pass for 51 yards to the Tigers’ 6 and was rewarded on the next play with a touchdown grab and ran the ball in for an extra two points.
Devine finished with 11 catches for 124 yards, Calderon had five catches for 67 yards and junior receiver Mason Branch chipped in four catches for 51 yards.