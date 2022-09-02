LARAMIE — It’s a new season for Laramie High volleyball, and a time to showcase a mostly-new team.
The Lady Plainsmen — two time Wyoming Class 4A defending state champions — are working to create team chemistry during the first two weekends of preseason invitationals, which traditionally begin the fall 4A schedule.
There are four key returners with senior Taylor Tyser and juniors Maddy Stucky, Noel Jensen and Anna Sell. Tyser and Stucky were all-state players from last season. The rest of the varsity roster is mostly filled with players taking their talents to a higher level.
“We have a lot of very tall and talented players, but we are young,” LHS coach Jill Stucky said. “So, I’m very excited about how passionate this group is about development. We are going to be a completely different team by the end of the season compared to where we start.
“We’re athletic and our volleyball IQ is pretty high for our age. This team comes to work hard every day and has a great focus.”
Jill Stucky is entering her fifth season leading the Plainsmen. She was head coach at LHS in 2013-14, and again since 2020.
LHS went 24-0 in 2020 for its first state championship in 26 years. Before then, the program’s first and only title was in 1994. LHS beat Kelly Walsh 22-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-23 in the last match to break the title drought. Last season, the Plainsmen went 32-2 and defended their state championship with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-23 win against Kelly Walsh in the title match.
One of the main contributors for the Plainsmen during the last two seasons was two-time Wyoming Gatorade player of the year Alexis Stucky. She is now a setter at nationally-ranked University of Florida. She also played with some of the nation’s best players as a member of USA Volleyball junior teams the past two years.
“We have a whole new ball club with new players and the future of this group gets me excited,” Jill Stucky said. “It’s a new challenge for me with a new group of kids — everybody has to learn the new language, drills and system. But I’m excited with the direction we are going.
“We’ve been training since last spring with open gyms and made a lot of progress. This group likes each other and has fun. What’s neat is when I walk in the gym 30-40 minutes early for practice, half the squad is already there and excited to be there.”
Senior Emily Gardner; junior Sidnie Study; sophomores Michon Sailors and Savanna Steiert; and freshmen Tessa Dodd, Kierra Gardener and Ava Plassmeyer complete the varsity roster to start the season.
“This group has a lot of leadership and it doesn’t matter what age they are,” Jill Stucky said. “We need to have an extremely balanced offense. We just can’t throw the ball up to one player and we have to spread it around to make defenses think about what’s going on. We will have to pass, be in our system and outlast other teams by keeping the ball alive longer than they do.
“We also have four nice defensive specialists in the gym every day and they extend rallies during every drill. It makes everything more competitive because of that ball control and a lot of grit behind the block.”
Tyser and Maddy Stucky also will provide leadership defensively and offensively, respectfully.
“Our defense will be really strong this year,” Tyser said. “We have a good group of defensive specialists who work hard and work together well.
“It’s really exciting to be in this position to watch them grow — to be the person that gets on them but also be the first to congratulate them when they do well.”
Maddy Stucky added: “It’s really rewarding to be able to set all the hitters up for every ball and knowing they are successful because I gave them that ball.
“A lot of our girls have played club volleyball and a lot of us played together, so we already have a connection, which makes playing with everyone so much better.”
Maddy Stucky verbally committed to play collegiately at the University of Wyoming, a program she’s watched growing up with Jill Stucky also being a Cowgirls assistant coach from 2008-12.
“I really felt like UW was the perfect place — it’s at home and I really love the staff and I felt wanted,” Maddy Stucky said. “They were my No. 1 from the start. I bleed Brown and Gold.”
Getting started
The Plainsmen began the season last weekend competing at the Cheyenne Invitational, which featured best of three-game abbreviated matches.
LHS went 2-3 overall with wins against Rock Springs (25-22, 25-22) and Rawlins (25-14, 25-17); and losses to Kelly Walsh (25-19, 27-25), Natrona County (25-23, 15-25, 26-24) and Thunder Basin (20-25, 26-24, 25-21).
“We definitely had nerves going into our first game, but at the end of the day we overcame the challenge,” Gardner said after the Rock Springs match. “We have a great group, and we’re all extremely excited for the future.”
After the Kelly Walsh match, Jill Stucky said, “Our youth really showed in this match. We are a young team hungry for development and we learned a few lessons. It’s always great to learn from a quality loss.”
The Plainsmen will complete the early-season portion of the schedule today and Saturday at the Gillette Invitational, with the same format of shortened matches. Today, LHS will play against Douglas at noon, Kelly Walsh at 2 p.m. and Rapid City Central (South Dakota) at 8 p.m. Saturday the field will be separated into eight-team brackets — Gold, Silver and Bronze — based on Friday’s results.