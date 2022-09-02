LHS volleyball-state-Kelly Walsh-celebration

The Laramie High volleyball team celebrates a state title after defeating Kelly Walsh at the Wyoming Class 4A State Volleyball Championships on Nov. 6, 2021, at the Wyoming Center in Casper.

 MICHAEL SMITH/FOR WYOSPORTS

LARAMIE — It’s a new season for Laramie High volleyball, and a time to showcase a mostly-new team.

The Lady Plainsmen — two time Wyoming Class 4A defending state champions — are working to create team chemistry during the first two weekends of preseason invitationals, which traditionally begin the fall 4A schedule.

David Watson is the WyoSports assistant editor. He can be reached at dwatson@wyosports.net or 307-755-3327. Follow him on Twitter at @dwatsonsports.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus