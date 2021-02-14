The Laramie High basketball teams had a quick turnaround to the court after arriving back in Laramie late Friday night fresh off sweeping Kelly Walsh in Casper.
Waiting for the Lady Plainsmen and Plainsmen was Sheridan for another girls and boys doubleheader Saturday afternoon at Plainsmen Gym.
Plainsmen
Take out an 11-3 run to start the second quarter that gave top-ranked Sheridan the lead for good, and No. 5 Laramie competed with the Broncs for the majority of the game in a 60-46 loss. The rankings are based on this week’s WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Poll.
The Plainsmen had a quick start for a 13-9 lead after the first quarter, but Sheridan (13-1 overall) erased that lead by outscoring Laramie 22-12 in the second quarter for a 31-25 lead at halftime.
But the game was never completely out of reach for the Plainsmen (10-3) as they kept it close throughout. Junior Diego Medina cashed in a 3-pointer and sophomore Mahlon Morris scored inside the paint to cut the deficit to five at 43-38 early in the fourth quarter. But a lid closed over the rim for Laramie down the stretch.
“We competed and played hard,” Plainsmen coach Jim Shaffer said. “It’s about five-point basketball game in the fourth quarter. Then we had about four or five trips in a row when we missed some really good looks. It don’t know if it changed the outcome, but it changed the way things transpired in the or four minutes.
“We had good shooters with good looks, and that’s all you can ask for at that point. … We are young and we will learn and get better from (this game) and I was proud of our effort.”
Laramie sophomore Jaedyn Brown helped keep his team within striking distance with his outside shooting, making six treys throughout for a game-high 20 points.
“It’s definitely staying focused throughout the game and making sure my form is right,” Brown said. “But it is also relying on my teammates to get me great shots — they all do that perfectly and I enjoy it.
“It was a good measure for us. We’ve hadn’t had the greatest of games at times, but it was good to see us compete with a great team (Saturday).”
One key measuring stick was going against Sheridan’s Sam Lecholat, the reigning Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year, who has signed to play for Montana State. Lecholat entered the weekend averaging a Class 4A fourth best 17.2 points per game to go with 9.3 rebounds.
Tasked with guarding Lecholat was the Laramie committee of junior Jake Vigen, senior Garrett Dodd and Morris. They limited Lecholat to one bucket and five points in the first half. But he got into more of a groove in the second half for nearly his average at 16 points to lead the Broncs. Sheridan junior Cole Leach added 12 points.
“(Lecholat) He’s a really good player and there’s a reason he (will be playing) at Division I,” Vigen said. “I thought we did a pretty good job on him, but he made some adjustments in the second half.”
Morris and Dodd added eight points each for Laramie with nearly all of their buckets by virtue of running the floor for layups in transition.
“It starts with playing good defense, making them shoot a tough shot, rebounding and getting out in transition,” Dodd said.
Lady Plainsmen
It was almost a repeat from the night before when senior Kylee Cox hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds for the go-ahead bucket to help beat Kelly Walsh and snap a four-game losing streak.
This time, her 3-pointer was to tie Sheridan at 44-44 with 11 seconds left. But Sheridan sophomore Brooke Larsen was fouled with 1.1 seconds on the clock on her attempt for a trey. She missed the first two free throws, and after a timeout, made the third for the game winner.
“I’m never upset with our effort,” Lady Plainsmen coach Nick Darling said. “They all go hard and play for one another, which is what we are building on. As the new coach, that’s the identity I want to build through and play as hard as we can constantly. I thought we did a pretty darn good job of that (Saturday), but obviously some execution issues led to turnovers and our press break is not as crisp as we need it to be.”
But multiple turnovers and fouls stymied any chance for the Lady Plainsmen (6-7) to get into a rhythm.
“Turnovers aren’t super fun,” Darling said. “I kept telling the girls we were in white and (Sheridan) was in blue — they didn’t believe me, and kept throwing to the blue team.”
Until that final shot attempt by Cox, her only other bucket was a 3-pointer in the first quarter when she had to spend most of her time on the bench after she picked up a third foul early in the second quarter. Starting point guard sophomore Lily Meyen also had to sit more than she played before fouling out, and starting center Ruby Dorrell finished with four fouls.
“Having Kylee and Lily was a big problem for us,” Darling said. “Lily controls the ball pretty darn well and Kylee is a scorer and we need her out there scoring. I can also count on their defense, so it was frustrating having them on the bench.”
Dorrell, and seniors Kayla Vasquez and DaiJane Giron have had to pick up the slack inside as junior Morgann Jensen continues to miss time with a high ankle sprain. Jensen averaged 4A third best 7.9 boards per game.
“We’ve struggled with rebounding the past few years, and we just have to remind ourselves we do have a lot of height on our team and try to follow every single shot for rebounds and putbacks,” Vasquez said.
Laramie junior Janey Adair made the most of her time on the court in place of Meyen and Cox. She led the Lady Plainsmen with 11 points.
“I played a lot of varsity last year, so it comes pretty easily for me,” Adair said. “It’s having good opportunities and working together and I feel everyone on the team know how to work together.”
Freshman Addison Forry added nine points, Cox finished with eight and Meyen and Vasquez had seven.
Senior Annie Mitzel led the Lady Broncs (5-9) with 13 points, followed by Larsen with nine.