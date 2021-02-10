For the third time this season, the final 400-yard freestyle relay was the determining event between the Laramie High boys swimmers and divers and Kelly Walsh.
It was the Trojans who prevailed this time, winning the event in 3 minutes, 20.99 seconds. The Plainsmen finished just under a second in 3:21.96 for runner-up and two points behind Kelly Walsh in the team standings.
Kelly Walsh won the abbreviated Wyoming Class 4A West-Central conference championships with 437 points. Laramie tallied 435 and Natrona County had 71. Laramie, three-time defending state champions, beat Kelly Walsh in two tight duals earlier in the season, 95-91 and 94-92, en route to a 21-0-1 dual record.
The smaller 4A conference meets around Wyoming were separated among eight venues. Meets in Cheyenne, Gillette and Laramie featured preliminary heats on Friday and the finals on Saturday.
“It came down to the last relay, and Kelly Walsh nipped us to beat us by two points,” LHS coach Tom Hudson said. “But it was a tremendous day for us. The boys swam really tough, but are obviously tired and ready for taper.
“It’s going to be one heck of a state meet between us, Kelly Walsh and Central.”
LHS’ Dylan Bressler crushed the conference record with 523.50 points after 11 dives from the 1-meter springboard. It was also an All-American consideration score.
Another dominating event for the Plainsmen during the finals was the 500 freestyle. It was an all-LHS final with the Plainsmen taking the top six places, and Collin Fontana winning in 5:05.88. Loden Ewers was runner-up in 5:05.93.
Plainsman Mace Spiker-Miller was a two-time event winner when he touched the wall first in the 200 individual medley (2:06.67) and 100 butterfly (53.31).
LHS also picked up two more state qualifiers during Saturday’s finals “and a lot of additional splashes (events),” Hudson said. Lincoln Taff qualified in the 200 freestyle when he finished in 1:58.46 (2:01.00 needed) for fourth place. Kaleb Shearer qualified in diving with 301.05 points (280 needed) for fifth place. The Plainsmen have 15 state qualifiers heading into this week’s Last Chance meet.
The 4A state championships are scheduled for Feb. 18-19 at the LHS Natatorium.
