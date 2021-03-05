If there’s a high school winter season that maybe was one of the easiest to complete during the COVID-19 pandemic it’s the naturally, socially-distant alpine skiing.
The Laramie High downhill skiers began the season in early January and were able to get in five weekends of competitive giant slalom and slalom racing.
“It was definitely was up in the air when the season first started, but social distancing combined with skiing did make it easier,” said LHS alpine coach Jasen Mitchell, who has coached the teams for five seasons and also four years during the 1990s.
“The only difference this season was everything was on the buses with the (ski) lodges shut down. Other than that, it was business as usual.”
The Wyoming State Alpine Skiing Championships will be today and Saturday at Snow King Mountain in Jackson. Two giant slalom runs for a combined time is slated for today with two slalom runs on Saturday. Both courses will be set up on the Elk trail and begin at about 10 a.m. each day or when races officials open the courses.
“We are definitely way better slalom teams,” Mitchell said. “We have a lot of practice in that and it’s hard for us to put up a (practice) giant slalom course at Snowy Range, so we seem to be catching up to get better at that.”
Skiing for the Plainsmen this season are senior Tim Considine; juniors Ashton Ford, Alonzo Gardea, Kolby Buus, Cade Nyquist, Lennie Manwarren; and sophomores Omar Gardea and Jack Drew.
Mitchell said Ford is currently in third place in the state for overall season points.
“The other skiers have been coming on, and we would hopefully like to put a whole team effort together at state,” Mitchell said. “It seems some kids did really well at one meet, then wreck at another meet and it will flip-flop. Consistency is what I’m hoping for.”
The Lady Plainsmen skiers this season are seniors Isabelle Spivey, Silja Alexander and Ally Delaney; juniors Lina Woelk and Maddie Thomas; and sophomores McCrea Doyle and Chloe Thomas.
“We are kind of short-handed on the girls side and hoping to pick up more skiers next season after we lose three seniors,” Mitchell said. “Our best skier, Isabelle Spivey is in 14th place (in points). She has the talent to be up in the top six or seven at state.”
Mitchell has been at Snow King since Wednesday getting an early look at the snow conditions.
“The conditions look the same as they always do by being steep with hard-packed snow,” he said. “It will be really fast races. It will be technical, steeper and faster than all the races we’ve had so far. We do have a training day (Thursday); they won’t set up a course, but will let us ski to get in the groove for what it may look like.”
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Now it’s the Lady Plainsmen’s turn at the Wyoming State Indoor Track and Field Championships.
After the boys state meet last Saturday, the girls state meet, which include athletes from schools of all classifications, will be this Saturday at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House in Gillette. The start times are 9 a.m. for field events and 10 a.m. for track events.
The LHS athletes also had just three state-qualifying meets because of COVID-19 with not only abbreviated competitions, but just three WHSAA state qualifying meets to try to punch a ticket to state.
The top eight times in running events and top nine finishes in field events qualified for the state meets.
“The crew we are bringing has worked very hard throughout the season, but they did preseason training that got them there,” said Greg Schabron, a longtime LHS cross-country coach who is in his eighth season at the helm of indoor track and field.
“Usually, the indoor state meet would have close to 1,300 athletes competing, and this season there’s only eight athletes for running events and nine for field events. To qualify for state was a huge feat this season.
“The state meet also has a new challenge this season being a one-day meet instead of a two-day meet. We have athletes that may have two or three events in a row, which could perhaps impact the performances.”
Senior Libby Berryhill with mid- to long-distance running and senior Taylor Gardner with hurdles and jumps have qualified in several events for the Lady Plainsmen.
Berryhill has the second-best 800-meter qualifying time of 2 minutes, 23.34 seconds; second-best 1,600 in 5:17.11; third-best 400 in 1:02.24; and third-best 3,200 in 11:55.10.
Gardner enters state with a fourth-best in the triple jump at 36 feet, 2 inches; sixth in the long jump at 16-10¼; and sixth in the 55 hurdles in 9.02.
Also qualifying for state is sophomore Kodi Johnson, who was seventh in the 55 dash in 7.56; and the 4x400 relay team of junior Ilysa Soule, freshman Leah Schabron, sophomore Braelyn Fowler and junior Carey Berendsen that turned in a fourth-best 10:45.84 to qualify for state.
ALL-STATE HONORS
The Wyoming Coaches Association released the All-State lists earlier this week for championships that were decided last weekend.
LHS was represented by four athletes after wrestling, Nordic skiing and boys indoor track and field.
Senior Aidan Morris and sophomore John Rose were All-State in indoor track; Morris for pole vault and long jump and Rose for high jump. The top two finishers in individual events and winning relay teams earn All-State honors.
The top two finishers in each weight class for wrestling are also named All-State athletes. Freshman Dakota Ledford earned that honor for the Plainsmen at 126 pounds.
Nordic skiing All-State is awarded to the top 10 boys and girls from accumulated points throughout the season based on International World Cup rules. Plainsman junior Tristan Smith was a part of the top 10 for the boys.